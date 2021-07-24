West Virginia won another recruiting battle against Penn State on Friday when Raleigh Collins III of Neumann-Goretti High School committed to the Mountaineer program over that of the Nittany Lions.
Collins is the latest WVU commitment from the Philadelphia metro area, which has provided West Virginia’s football team with standouts such as Leddie Brown, Fred Smalls, Daryl Worley and David Carter. Collins also had offers from Power Five schools Boston College, Kansas, Maryland, Mississippi, Oregon and Pittsburgh, as well as Group of Five offers from Cincinnati, UConn, Temple, Bowling Green, Central Michigan and Army.
A talented player who could fit at either safety or linebacker in WVU’s defensive scheme, Collins told BlueGoldNews.com that he was initially being recruited as an outside linebacker by the Mountaineers. He visited West Virginia’s campus during late June, and was unswayed by final entreaties from other schools.
Collins shows excellent mobility and quickness, having also played cornerback and safety during his high school career. An aggressive hitter who uncoils well and delivers strong impact through the ball, Collins ranges the field well and gets to the ball from sideline to sideline.
As a will linebacker, those pursuit skills will come even more strongly into play, and the pass coverage fundamentals he brings could allow for different combinations of pass defenses in combination with the hybrid safeties in West Virginia’s defensive system.
Collins is clearly at his best moving forward and attacking the ball, which is one of the big reasons WVU sees him playing closer to the line of scrimmage. His height (last reported at 6-foot-4) should also allow him to be more of a deterrent in passing lanes.
Collins, who played at Caravel Academy before moving to Neumann-Goretti in the summer of 2020, is the first linebacker in WVU’s recruiting class of 2022, although previous commitment Aric Burton is also a potential bandit who could move into a defensive end role as he fills out. WVU has seven verbal commitments each on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball to date, with Corbin Page potentially playing on either the offensive or defensive line, or as a tight end.