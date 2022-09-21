It’s going to be loud, it’s going to be heated and, for West Virginia and Virginia Tech, both of which have rugged conference schedules ahead, it’s going to be important.
As if Thursday’s tilt in what promises to be a raucous Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia needed more weight, the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy could go a long way toward the postseason fates of the Mountaineers (1-2 overall, 0-1 Big 12 Conference) and Hokies (2-1). The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN.
It will be a rematch after West Virginia defeated Virginia Tech 27-21 in a nail-biter last year in Morgantown, marking the Mountaineers’ first win in the series since 2003. Before last season, the teams had met just once after 2005.
While the series may not be an annual affair like it once was, with WVU leading 29-23-1, there are still plenty of rivalry factors involved. Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells, a former standout at George Washington High School and a two-year starter at Marshall before transferring to the Hokies, recalled his childhood rooting for the Mountaineers before being slighted in recruiting.
“They were my favorite team growing up so obviously there was that, but I was never really recruited by them,” Wells said. “It was pretty early that I noticed they weren’t recruiting that I stopped following them and my feelings changed toward them. It’s been a while since I was a fan of them and that feeling really hasn’t changed.”
WVU defensive lineman Dante Stills, a Fairmont Senior product, is also plenty familiar with the rivalry, with his father Gary Stills playing in the game three times (1996-1998). Though Dante Stills said he’s yet to broach the subject with his dad, he’s been doing his own research on what to expect on Thursday night in one of college football’s loudest environments.
“I’ve watched a couple of games on YouTube just to see how the atmosphere could be and I’m excited to go in there,” Stills said. “It’s going to be a big game. It’s going to be rockin’. It’s a loud stadium, one of the loudest in the country. I’m just excited to play there.”
Once the teams are on the field, however, both will be challenged, particularly when West Virginia has the ball. The Mountaineers are 14th nationally in total offense (509.7 yards per game) while the Hokies are fifth in total defense (201 yards per contest).
“They’ve got multiple threats,” Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry observed. “They’ve got a solid, veteran, offensive line with four or five starters back, good size. They’ve got two talented running backs, they’ve got three talented receivers, they’ve got a solid tight end and now they’ve got a quarterback that can run the show, run the offense and make the throws. I think they’re very well balanced and there’s really not a weakness in their offensive unit.”
The emergence of true freshman running back CJ Donaldson has certainly been a lift for WVU, which has struggled to run the football throughout the first three years of head coach Neal Brown’s tenure. Donaldson is ninth in the country at 9.45 yards per carry and his six rushing touchdowns are tied for third.
On the outside, Bryce Ford-Wheaton is 20th in receiving yards per game at 98.3 and is tied for 11th with 24 receptions.
It's an aggressive defensive unit West Virginia will face as the Hokies have piled up 21 tackles for loss and nine sacks, led by senior linebacker Dax Hollifield (23 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries).
“The thing that jumps out to you when you turn on the film, even in their loss to [Old Dominion] and two games they’ve won, man, they play really, really hard,” Brown said. “They’re physical. Coach Pry has a defensive background and you can see the team is kind of buying into that mentality of playing hard.”
Motivation was never going to be hard to come by, but with disappointing losses in the early part of the season (WVU to Pitt and Kansas, Virginia Tech to Old Dominion), Thursday’s game becomes even more paramount. Three of Tech’s next four opponents -- No. 12 North Carolina State, No. 24 Pitt and No. 25 Miami) -- are ranked with the other being unbeaten North Carolina. The Mountaineers will face back-to-back ranked squads (No. 22 Texas and No. 17 Baylor) after Thursday’s clash.
None of that is lost on either fan base. With the Virginia Tech faithful preparing for a prime-time, spotlight game against a bitter rival, everyone on the WVU side is expecting chaos on Thursday.
“Pitt did an absolutely incredible job from a game management standpoint -- music, videos -- it was super loud,” Brown said. “I haven’t been to Blacksburg but my assumption is it’s going to be every bit as loud or louder.
“We’ll do some things in practice to prepare for it. I know it’s going to be loud. It’s going to be a fun atmosphere, especially on a Thursday night.”