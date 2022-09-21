Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WVU Football Punt Rush
The WVU punt rush team makes a charge in the Mountaineers' season opener at Pitt on Sept. 1. The Mountaineers face another rival on a Thursday night when they visit Virginia Tech for a 7:30 game televised by ESPN.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

It’s going to be loud, it’s going to be heated and, for West Virginia and Virginia Tech, both of which have rugged conference schedules ahead, it’s going to be important.

As if Thursday’s tilt in what promises to be a raucous Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia needed more weight, the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy could go a long way toward the postseason fates of the Mountaineers (1-2 overall, 0-1 Big 12 Conference) and Hokies (2-1). The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

