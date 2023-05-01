Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia is losing its leading rusher from a season ago.

Tony Mathis Jr. announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Monday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags