MORGANTOWN -- Nicktroy Fortune wasn't supposed to be the elder statesman in the West Virginia cornerbacks room this year, but the offseason departure of senior Dreshun Miller to Auburn through the transfer portal left Fortune with no choice.
Yet, more than most, Fortune is a player used to being thrown into unfamiliar situations, and that, he believes, makes him all the more ready to lead.
Entering his junior season, Fortune is by far the most seasoned cornerback on the Mountaineer roster, having started all 10 games a year ago and appearing in 11 with two more starts as a freshman in 2019. With Miller's transfer, a crucial starting spot remains open opposite Fortune and will need to be filled by one of a few candidates, with the victor immediately logging their most significant minutes as a Mountaineer.
Daryl Porter will enter his second season as a redshirt freshman, Jackie Matthews is a redshirt junior and former junior-college transfer, and Charles Woods is also a redshirt junior and a transfer from Illinois State. Those three seem to be in the hunt for the second starting corner job with the other two falling in line to add depth.
But at least all three have at the minimum one college football season under their belt. That's a privilege Fortune wasn't allowed in 2019 as he was thrown to the wolves via necessity due to a young, thin roster in coach Neal Brown's first season.
"I was thrown into the fire my freshman year and my confidence was tested a little bit," Fortune said during player press conferences on Wednesday. "I got beat a couple of times. But the biggest thing was just knowing that even the greats get beat, and when you get beat, you've got to keep your head held high.
"It took me until the end of my sophomore year to really learn that, and once I learned that, the sky was the limit for me. My confidence skyrocketed, and going into this season it's the highest it's ever been and I know for a fact there won't be anything that will ruin or mess that up."
It's a swagger that Fortune said he earned through some dark moments on game days in that first year.
"The lowest it got for me was when i was thrown into the Texas game and I gave up a touchdown," Fortune said. "It got really low because at that point I was a freshman and going to the sideline, there was a lot of people even in the background being negative. So that's the lowest it got for me. How I was able to get out of that, I'm a big believer in my faith. It was a lot of prayer, a lot of talking to my brothers who are just like my therapists now. Praying and reminding myself who I am as a person and that I'm here for a reason.
"I'm not here for no reason. Playing at West Virginia University, a Division I program -- I didn't come here to not put myself out there, I came here to make an impact. Just reminding myself of that is what helped me get myself out of that hole that I dug myself into."
It's a mentality that Fortune has carried from last season straight into this year's fall camp, and it's one he tries to hold on to as practices ramp up, with Wednesday's being the first in full pads.
Leadership can come via words and it can also come by example, something that Fortune also understands. By exuding the right things after mistakes, he hopes the rest of the team's corners and beyond follow suit.
"Before, I would get beat and I'd beat myself up and I'd be done. If I got beat one time, the rest of the practice would be bad," he said. "But now, when I get beat, I critique myself in my head. I get criticism from my coaches on what I did wrong and it goes through one ear and out the other and ... next play."
If nothing else, Fortune said the corners have already developed a strong bond between themselves. As to who emerges from the trio to claim a starting spot and how snaps are divvied up, that will be decided as the following weeks unfold.
Fortune for his part praised all three during Wednesday's press conference and recognized true freshman Andrew Wilson-Lamp as well, saying the youngster may get down on himself at times, but that he and the others are there to bring him back up.
That's a luxury Fortune didn't necessarily have a couple of years ago, where the sideline after a touchdown-yielding mistake was a lonely place to be. But now, Fortune said he wouldn't have had it any other way.
"I know the game now," Fortune said. "Me starting all [10 games] last year, going into this camp I understand the game now, situational awareness, stuff like that.
"It definitely helped. I'm thankful for getting thrown into the fire. I'm very thankful because now I know how the game works and I know what it takes to be an elite corner here and at the Division I level."