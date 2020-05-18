West Virginia quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan went on the radio last week and stated that the Mountaineers were done with quarterback recruiting for 2021, and he had turned his focus to future classes. His actions over the last few days back that up, as WVU has extended several new offers to elite signal callers in the class of 2022.
One of the first to get the word was Fort Branch (Indiana) Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen. The nation’s No. 10 pro-style quarterback in 2022, Allen spoke with both Reagan and head coach Neal Brown, connecting with Brown about how the two grew up right across the river from each other. That connection – and WVU’s offensive success – had him “super excited” about the offer.
“West Virginia has always been a school I’ve been interested in with the quarterbacks they’ve had and the guys they’ve put in the NFL,” he said. “I’m excited about building a relationship with them and seeing where it goes.”
A couple days later, Suwanee (Georgia) Collins Hill signal caller Sam Horn received word of an offer. He’s not yet ranked by the recruiting industry, but his dominant sophomore season and strong camp showings have netted him offers from Missouri, Pitt, Georgia Tech, and more.
After that, Owensboro (Kentucky) star Gavin Wimsatt claimed a scholarship from West Virginia.
“I called [Gerad] Parker, the new offensive coordinator, and we talked a little bit,” said Wimsatt. “He told me that he liked that I could drop back and pass, do RPO, or run the ball, which gives him a lot of options. When he told me that they were offering me, I was really happy. I couldn’t stop smiling.”
Kentucky, Louisville, and TCU are some other programs that have offered Wimsatt, who says he will visit Morgantown as soon as the NCAA allows recruits to make on-campus visits.
A few days later, the Mountaineers jumped into the mix for Martin (Tennessee) Westview quarterback Ty Simpson. Ranked as the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the country by 247Sports, Simpson holds two dozen offers, including ones from Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, and more. Simpson learned of his offer from Parker, and the two connected over Parker’s past coaching experience at nearby UT-Martin. He, too, plans to visit Morgantown when allowed.
The same day that Simpson received his offer, the Mountaineers also offered Valdosta (Georgia) Lowndes signal caller Jacurri Brown, the nation’s No. 5 dual-threat quarterback, per 247Sports. West Virginia joined Auburn, Miami, Georgia Tech, and others for the talented four-star prospect.
With this recent run of offers, that puts West Virginia at 14 known scholarship offers at quarterback for 2022. That’s about the average number of offers the Mountaineers give out at the position in any given class, meaning it’s very likely that WVU’s connection with one (or more) of these targets will become more serious in the coming months.