The West Virginia University football team added another enormous piece to its 2020 recruiting class on Sunday as Bluefield High star athlete Sean Martin pledged to his home-state school, choosing the Mountaineers over fellow finalists Penn State, Oregon and Kentucky.
“I feel comfortable there,” said Martin, who received a three-star rating from 247Sports. “I like the recruiting class, the coaching staff, and it feels at home there.”
Martin has been close with many members on the West Virginia staff, talking to all of them during his frequent visits to Morgantown – he’s been to campus a handful of times for games this fall. However, his lead recruiters were Chad Scott, the running backs coach who covers southern West Virginia, and defensive line coach Jordan Lesley.
“They’ve been recruiting me the hardest,” Martin said. “They just really want me to come to their school. They want in-state guys and they say I’m the top player in the state.”
Martin had strongly considered Penn State, Kentucky, and Oregon, among many others. He officially visited the Nittany Lions in November, and was scheduled to visit Kentucky later this month. That trip has now been canceled. Martin officially visited Purdue in September (but admitted they were not in the picture come November), as well as North Carolina in the summer. He committed to the Tarheels shortly after that trip, but opened his recruitment before the season began.
Now, the Mountaineers have the top two players in the state, per the 247Sports rankings. Fairmont’s Zach Frazier is ranked slightly ahead of Martin.
This is the third time in four years that West Virginia has secured the top two ranked players in the state, joining 2018 (Martinsburg’s Tavis Lee and Fairmont’s Dante Stills) and 2017 (Morgantown’s Maverick Wolfley and South Charleston’s Derrek Pitts).
“Standing in at 6-6, 260-pounds, Martin is a relentless, hard-nosed player at the point of attack, uses his massive hands to dominate at the line of scrimmage,” said 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong. “He brings a pass rush element, but also shoots gaps, gets off blocks and stuffs the run. I think he’s a guy that can help right away in a defensive line room that has a few good players in Darius Stills, Jeffery Pooler, and Dante Stills.”
With Martin’s pledge, West Virginia now has fifteen commitments in the Class of 2020. The total score only moves the team up one spot in the 247Sports Team Rankings to No. 46 overall and No. 8 in the Big 12.
Looking at per player average rating, though (and negating pure numbers because a school like Kansas already has 24 lesser commitments), the Mountaineers come in at No. 4 in the Big 12 Conference behind Texas, Oklahoma, and TCU.