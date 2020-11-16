When asked about where things stand for recruiting last month, West Virginia football coach Neal Brown stated that the Mountaineers likely had five to six spots remaining for 2021.
That includes potential transfers, since WVU added numerous players in the offseason, counting players from last class forward to 2021.
With the board mostly set for this class, and with spots limited, Brown admitted that most of his staff’s focus on new targets would be in 2022, and it showed with some movement last week.
One of the more recent new offers the Mountaineers extended was to Seneca (South Carolina) wide receiver EJ Evett. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder got in touch with offensive coordinator and outside receivers coach Gerad Parker, who informed him of the news.
“He just liked my size and how I high point the ball with authority,” recalled Evett. “He also liked how I led on the field. I was super pumped to be able to earn a scholarship from West Virginia. I know about some of the players that went through West Virginia and I just like how much they throw the ball. Coach Parker was telling me how much they throw the ball and that’s what a receiver wants.”
Evett has visited nearby South Carolina, but says he does “not want to shut down any other school before I have visited them.” Depending on what the NCAA decides, that may not come for a few more months.
The Mountaineers extended another offer last week, this one all the way across the country to Rancho Verde (California) quarterback AJ Duffy. The 247Sports four-star recruit has been a household name in recruiting circles for a couple of years now and holds offers from Oregon, USC, Miami and more than three dozen others. He’s taken a couple of visits recently, doing so without interacting with college coaches, something that is not allowed by the NCAA during this time. He has not yet made plans to take such a trip to Morgantown.
A little bit closer to home, Cleveland Heights offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton also claimed a scholarship offer from West Virginia. The 247Sports three-star prospect camped at WVU two summers ago and is familiar with the program, so earning an offer from the Mountaineers had him pumped up.
“I was really excited when I got the offer,” he said. “They have a good O-line in the Big 12 Conference. I like the way they play.”
Hamilton does not yet claim any leaders, and says he would like to visit some schools before doing so. That’s a running theme among all recruits right now, but that doesn’t mean recruiting can come to a stop. The Mountaineers are on a bye week, and you can fully expect the staff to not only keep up this pace but add to it with no game this weekend.