Vacation. That might not have been the first thing on Neal Brown’s mind after the Liberty Bowl victory, but it was certainly something he discussed for the days following the game.
“The first thing we’re going to do is get away from each other,” Brown said prior to the game. “Extended break. We’ll come back … January 17th.”
Of course, if you’ve been strictly quarantining with a specific group of people for any extended period of time, you understand why Brown said that. Time away is important. Even if there wasn’t an ongoing pandemic, immediately following the bowl game is a good time for the program to take a break. So things are pretty quiet on the recruiting trail, right?
Well, not necessarily.
Not only is the staff monitoring the ins and outs of the NCAA Transfer Portal, but at least a couple coaches are extending several new offers in the Class of 2022. The most active might be tight ends coach Travis Trickett, who kicked things off with a new tight end offer in Mississippi.
“Coach Trickett and I have had a relationship for a while now,” said Madison (Mississippi) Central star Blake Gunter. “He was one of the first people to start recruiting me. After talking for a while, he finally gave me a call and told me the news. I was excited.”
Gunter has already taken a virtual visit to WVU, raving about the facilities and his early knowledge of the passionate fan base. He does, however, plan to visit schools in person — something he can’t do until mid-April, per current NCAA rules — before he names any favorites.
After that, Trickett returned to south Florida, an area where he has plenty of experience recruiting. There, he offered 2022 cornerback Ryan Turner, as well as 2023 wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph.
“Coach Trickett told me to call him whenever I could, we got on a FaceTime call and he offered me,” said Turner, who stars at Hollywood (Florida) Chaminade-Madonna Prep. “I was excited because West Virginia is a big school in a pass-first conference, which is great for being a defensive back.”
Joseph’s story was a little bit different. Since he’s only a sophomore, Trickett’s limited on contact that he can make, per NCAA rules. But Joseph wasn’t letting that stop him from getting WVU’s attention.
“I sent Coach Trickett my highlights and, like an hour later, I got a call from my head coach letting me know I got an offer,” said the Miami Edison athlete.
Trickett is not working alone. The staff is rotating vacation time over the next few weeks, allowing some to work on recruiting while others are on a break, then switching. This trend will continue as WVU transitions into winter workouts and spring semester before moving on to spring football.
West Virginia got a head start on its 2022 class with the commitment of Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page, and this kind of work will only help build on that momentum.