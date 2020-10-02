The West Virginia University football program is up to 16 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class after flipping Cocoa (Florida) athlete Davis Mallinger from Central Florida on Friday evening. The 247Sports three-star prospect pledged to the Golden Knights back in April, but picked up a Mountaineer offer in June. That news immediately caught his attention.
“I was excited, of course,” Mallinger said at the time. “Getting the chance to be able to play in one of the best college football atmospheres and, also, my favorite player growing up played for WVU, Tavon Austin.”
Mallinger put WVU in his top group along with Illinois, Auburn, and South Carolina. He planned to visit all four schools once the NCAA lifted pandemic-related restrictions on in-person recruiting and visits. As the months went on, however, the NCAA continued to extend that ban on in-person recruiting, most recently pushing the prohibition through the end of the calendar year.
Unable to visit campuses and check out his options until January, or maybe later, Mallinger chose to move ahead with his decision, announcing his choice on Friday night, his 18th birthday.
“After weighing everything out with my family and coaches, I have decided to commit to West Virginia University,” he announced on social media. “I appreciate every school and coaching staff that has recruited me.”
Mallinger is being recruited as an athlete. While listed and ranked as a wide receiver, the Mountaineers view him first and foremost as a safety at the next level. He received a three-star, 0.8452-rating in the 247Sports Composite. His pledge moved WVU from 41st to 37th in the 247Sports team rankings as of Friday evening.