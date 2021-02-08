With National Signing Day having come and gone — and West Virginia choosing not to recruit, much less sign, any other high school prospects to add to this class — the Mountaineers continue to put their focus on the Class of 2022.
The staff is trying its best to make as much of an impact as possible on players in that cycle, despite the fact that most all of them have been unable to visit Morgantown for themselves, and won’t be able to until mid-April at the earliest. The good news? Their efforts have been making at least some sort of impact, as WVU is, once again, showing up in several more “top schools” lists released by offered prospects.
Over the weekend, Miami Edison running back Yann Ulrich named a top five, putting West Virginia among his group of favorites, along with Florida State, Kentucky, Syracuse and Tennessee. Tight ends coach Travis Trickett is the lead recruiter for Ulrich, who cited not only his relationship with Trickett, but his admiration for the program in explaining why WVU made the cut.
“WVU has always been one of my dream schools,” he said. “I could not not put it in my top [group].”
Double negatives aside, Ulrich was an early offer for the Mountaineers, receiving a scholarship offer from West Virginia last May. Ulrich plans to make his college decision on March 1.
A few hours later, Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy athlete Akim Sledge put West Virginia in his top five. The Mountaineers were joined by Pittsburgh, Maryland, Boston College and Stanford.
“I like the feeling there,” he told 247Sports about his decision. “It’s really a home away from home. The atmosphere is great. I like the campus, the football facility, academics, all that. I was on a Zoom with them the other day and they said they were [recruiting me] as an athlete. They were saying how much they wanted me. The community and the coaches, they show a lot of love at West Virginia no matter where you come from. The facilities are great. I feel like I could excel in the Big 12 also.”
Sledge visited campus with several of his teammates last January, several weeks before the pandemic began spreading across the country and shutting down in-person recruiting. The only other program in his top five that he was able to visit was Maryland. His teammate, 2022 offensive lineman Desaun Williams, also put the Mountaineers in his top five last month. Maryland and Pitt were the two programs the pair had in common.
Now that WVU’s coaching changes — assistant and otherwise — are likely done for the year, recruiting will continue to move to the forefront of the staff’s mind, with a special focus on the Class of 2022.