Many times, recruiting is a long, drawn-out process, involving many months of relationship building, evaluation and development. But sometimes, it plays out in a rush.
That was the case for Cam Jackson, a big defensive lineman from Spartanburg High School in Duncan, South Carolina. After receiving an invite to attend the West Virginia-Texas football game in November, he made the trip to Morgantown, watched a Mountaineer win, and left with something else — his first Division I football offer.
“It came out of nowhere,” Jackson admitted. “It was just me on the visit, so I called my mom to tell her that I got an offer, and she just started screaming.”
After things calmed down -- “It was really exciting,” Jackson shared -- the next stage of his recruitment unfolded. West Virginia has been very consistent with social media posts, graphics, good-luck wishes and contact with family members, and the ongoing dialogue led Jackson to an early choice, and he was WVU's third commitment to the recruiting class of 2023.
“They just kept sending love, texting my mom, and talking with me,” Jackson said. “The coaching staff, I really like them.”
West Virginia was Jackson’s first Division I offer, but it probably should not be a surprise considering the stats he put up as a junior. Playing all along the defensive front, he recorded 40 tackles (10 for lost yardage) and six sacks. He also had four quarterback hurries and the dream of all defensive linemen, an interception.
“That was from reading a screen,” Jackson shared. “We practice that every day, and I saw it.”
Standing 6-foot-4 and checking in at 300 pounds, Jackson certainly has the size to begin his career inside, but he also shows good movement and versatility when lining up away from the center.
“The coaches like that I can move, and how I stay low and shoot my hands,” he stated. “I am comfortable either inside or out, but I do think stopping the run is what I am best at.”
Jackson's verbal commitment came quickly on the heels of teammate Raheim Jeter’s commitment.
A pocket passer who stands tall and delivers the ball well downfield, Jeter has some of the classic abilities of big downfield throwers. He is not out of the dual-threat mold, but does show decent footwork, which allows him to adjust in the pocket, and his strength could make him a difficult target to bring down. His motion and ball flight, especially on those downfield throws, is excellent.
After beginning his high school career at Greer High School in Atlanta, Jeter moved on to Spartanburg, where he was 192 for 300 passing for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior. He has one year of high school play remaining in the fall of 2022 before moving on to the college ranks.
Jeter has already competed in an Elite 11 regional in Atlanta, and figures to have more looks in summer showcases prior to his senior season.
Jeter’s physical stature (6-3, 230 pounds) and strength attracted a number of college scholarship offers. Power Five tenders included Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Virginia Tech, with others from Charlotte, Memphis, and Temple dotting his offer sheet.
Jeter made multiple trips to WVU’s campus during the recruiting process, including two for games against Texas Tech and Texas, bookended by one to a summer team camp and an official visit last week.
“I chose them because of the real family atmosphere up there and they’ve been consistent with me throughout my recruitment,” Jeter told GoUpstate.com “I just fell in love with the place, with the campus and coaches and the offense they run, just everything.”
Running back Jahiem White committed to the Mountaineer recruiting class of 2023 one week ago.