The early signing period for college football is just over two weeks away, and West Virginia is expected to sign arguably its best class since the internet recruit era began in 2002.
The Mountaineers have 16 commitments in the Class of 2021, with at least 15 expected to sign (No. 16 Edward Vesterinen of Finland may just enroll instead of signing first). The staff is targeting another half dozen via traditional recruiting and transfers to come after signing day. Here’s a rundown of the spots that West Virginia is still targeting.
n First and foremost will be at the linebacker position. The Mountaineers have 12 linebackers on scholarship, but six of them are at the Bandit position. The other six are expected to fill both the Mike and Will linebackers, but five of those are juniors and seniors this year, leaving only one current linebacker to be on the roster in 2022. The lone true linebacker on the commitment list is Ja’Corey Hammett, who tore his ACL in the first game of his senior year and will be sidelined to begin his collegiate career.
n West Virginia will also hope to lock down a defensive back of some kind. Coach Neal Brown mentioned this as a top priority for his remaining spots when discussing recruiting just a couple of weeks ago.
n At safety, Sean Mahone and Jake Long are both seniors, while Scottie Young (the Arizona transfer who is redshirting this season) will be a senior next year. Same with Noah Guzman. Tykee Smith is just a sophomore, but the chances of him leaving for the NFL after next year — players must be three years removed from high school to be draft-eligible — increase by the game. That leaves the Mountaineers with some holes to fill in the back end of the secondary, especially a couple years from now.
n The offensive line is another spot that could use a couple of extra bodies. It’s always a smart move to add four or five offensive linemen per class, and the Mountaineers have just two linemen on their list of commitments. Granted, they are two of the highest-rated offensive tackles — Wyatt Milum of Spring Valley and Tomas Rimac of Brunswick (Ohio) — to ever commit to West Virginia. However, the staff continues to pursue linemen in this class, notably ones committed to other programs.
That is what makes these last couple of weeks so intriguing. Flips and de-commits are a part of recruiting, and those typically happen as prospects continue to take visits into the fall. That’s obviously not happening this year, so how many flips will there be? The numbers might still be significant, but they’re all surprises as recruits aren’t openly taking visits to schools they’re still considering.
West Virginia certainly hopes so as it pushes to put the final touches on what is a very special class. The Mountaineers have an average star rating of 87.14, per 247Sports. To put that in perspective, last year’s class was the highest-rated class previously — with an 86.44 average. As we often say in this piece, the future of WVU football looks bright and shiny.