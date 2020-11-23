West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown said last week during his meeting with the local media that the off week would be a time for his team to rest and recover, and for his staff to spend some time on the (virtual) recruiting trail.
That began in earnest on Thursday night, with several new offers being extended to 2022 recruits. However, it also included the Mountaineers targeting a pair of in-state recruits with preferred walk-on opportunities in the 2021 class.
First up was Martinsburg High athlete Naieem Kearney, who shines for the Bulldogs at both running back and defensive back. The 5-foot-8, 175-pounder received the news via Ryan Nehlen, the former wide receiver who specializes in in-state talent for West Virginia.
Kearney, of course, didn’t need a specialist to get noticed by the Mountaineers. He was on campus two summers ago for the 7-on-7 tournament, as well as at least one of the one-day recruiting camps, showcasing his skills. He not only ran well, but also showed an ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.
“I thought I performed pretty good and I made myself proud on the one-v-ones,” Kearney said at the time. “Before I left the camp, I talked to the running backs coach [Chad Scott] and he had me talk to Coach Neal Brown, and they told me I did good and performed well.”
The staff kept tabs on him since then, although all summer recruiting camps were canceled and Kearney’s senior season was shortened to just six games. In those limited reps, he ran for 625 yards while averaging over 15 yards a carry before COVID protocols eliminated his team from the playoffs.
A couple nights later, another Mountain State standout received news of a preferred walk-on opportunity from Nehlen. This time, it was John Marshall High’s Dalton Flowers.
“It was amazing,” said Flowers. “I’ve wanted to become a Mountaineer ever since I started playing football and it’s finally coming true.”
The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder and his team were able to play in nine games this season, with Flowers rushing for 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns in that span. Much like the aforementioned Kearney, John Marshall and Flowers were eliminated not by performance on the field, but by the color-coded map that determined which teams could and could not play due to COVID rates in their respective counties.
With the prep football season wrapping up — via the maps or on-field results — for teams around the state, expect West Virginia to continue to target 2021 recruits for preferred walk-on positions, while also following up on some younger recruits that will send in their completed film from the fall.
According to the official school roster, there are 22 young men from the state of West Virginia currently on the team.