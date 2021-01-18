Prior to the Liberty Bowl game, West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown said that his team and his staff would “get away from each other” and spend time with their friends and families at home.
After some time apart, everyone would return this week to prepare for the spring semester at school, including winter workouts with the strength and conditioning staff.
“The first thing we’re going to do is take an extended break,” Brown said at the time, before setting a return date of Jan. 17.
That break is over. The players began arriving back in Morgantown last weekend, and the assistant coaches got back into the groove as well. While they were not working individually with the current team, they did jump right back into the mix on the recruiting trail, extending numerous new offers around the country.
One of those came in the state of Oklahoma, not a place where WVU typically recruits. There, running backs coach Chad Scott messaged Bixby athlete Braylin Presley and asked him to call.
“When I did, he extended the scholarship offer,” said Presley. “He just said he watched my highlight and he said it was unlike any tape he has seen since Tavon Austin. It was special and exciting to me when I first got it. It’s just an unreal moment to have a chance to play at a prestigious program like West Virginia.”
Presley, who holds a four-star rating from 247Sports, has been on virtual visits to Kansas and Nebraska so far, and plans to take one to WVU as well. He claims no favorites in his recruitment.
In Georgia, another talented running back got on the phone with WVU assistant Chad Scott and learned of an offer. Again, the thought of following in the footsteps of Austin was at the forefront of the conversation.
“I was really excited when he offered me,” said Dallas East Paulding star Justin Williams. “I followed them heavy when Tavon Austin was there. I love their ability to spread the ball around but still feed the running back.”
Williams rushed for over 1,400 yards in a shortened 2020 season. He’s earned offers from Nebraska, Duke, Arkansas and others. He, too, says it’s too early to name any favorites in his recruitment.
The focus was not just on the 2022 class, either. South Florida recruiting ace Travis Trickett was back in Miami, offering Edison High wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph, a player who is quickly becoming one of the top players in the Class of 2023. He already held offers from Florida State, LSU and Penn State when WVU extended a scholarship. Can you guess who he thought of when WVU came calling?
“I was excited,” said Joseph. “I always liked West Virginia because of Tavon Austin. I like that they run a kind of similar offense that my offensive coordinator runs now, and I would look like a Tavon Austin in that offense.”
It’s a lot easier to hit the ground running again in recruiting when you can remind players of past stars like Austin. As the former five-star recruit prepares for the NFC Championship game with the Green Bay Packers, the Mountaineers will continue to try to find “the next Tavon” as they ramp back up their recruiting efforts after a deserved break.