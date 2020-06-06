It started as a lazy summer Saturday, but quickly evolved into a riotous afternoon filled with ecstatic West Virginia fans and coaches when the Mountaineers pulled off another recruiting coup, securing a commitment from 247Sports four-star wideout Kaden Prather.
The Germantown (Md.) Northwest star picked WVU over his fellow finalists Oklahoma, Penn State, Maryland and South Carolina.
West Virginia was one of the first programs to offer Prather, doing so after he showed up to camp last summer. There, he impressed the staff with his combination of size (6-foot-3, 210 pounds), speed (4.5 in the 40-yard dash) and athleticism, and they offered on the spot.
The connection between the two didn’t really take off, though, until the arrival of Gerad Parker. The new West Virginia offensive coordinator had been the receivers coach at Penn State, as well as the lead recruiter for the Nittany Lions, who also made an offer to Prather.
“Me and Coach Parker were close at Penn State,” Prather told 247Sports. “When he left and went to West Virginia, [our relationship] got even bigger. We’re very close. He knows how to coach, but it’s more than that. It’s also family. He knows what it is going to take for me [to get better].”
Prather also credited the direction of the program under head coach Neal Brown, and emphasized that he preferred the feel of Morgantown and the surrounding area over some of the other schools in bigger cities.
As for the timing, Prather admits that he had been considering it for some time, but a little nudge from 2020 signees and fellow Maryland residents Jordan White and David Vincent-Okoli pushed him over the edge.
Prather received a four-star, 0.8993-rating in the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 53 wide receiver. He is the tenth commit in the Class of 2021 for West Virginia, moving the Mountaineers from 43rd to 33rd in the 247Sports Team Rankings, jumping Alabama, Virginia Tech and Kentucky, among others.