In this space a week ago, we went into great detail about the quarterback dominoes in the Class of 2022 and how West Virginia narrowed its focus on a handful of targets, but still needed to adapt in case things did not go their way.
With the fast-paced nature of recruiting, the same can be said for the Class of 2023, as the Mountaineers made a few moves at that position and that class this week.
First, West Virginia hosted Denham Springs (La.) quarterback Reese Mooney on a sort of virtual visit, video chatting with the 2023 prospect and allowing him to see the facilities and campus and even the academic buildings. Mooney, who received an offer from WVU just a couple weeks prior, was blown away not just by the football aspect of the visit, but everything surrounding Morgantown.
“Crazy nice,” he said about what he saw. “The places looks beautiful. Lots of fishing spots I think I could find up there. They showed me some neat stuff. The facilities are very nice. The people talking to me were awesome. The academic part of it seems to fit good also.”
There is a bit of a curve with Mooney’s recruitment. He’s a two-sport star who also excels on the diamond. He’s committed to the University of Houston for baseball, but is seeing his recruitment for football explode in recent weeks.
Along with an offer from WVU, Mooney has garnered football scholarships from Ole Miss, Nebraska and several others. He’s evaluating all of his options for both sports and is unsure which way he might go at the next level.
Outside of Mooney, the only other 2023 quarterback to claim an offer in the last several months was Skillman (N.J.) Hun School signal-caller Marco Lainez. The 6-foot-2, 207-pounder called up quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan over the weekend and learned of the news.
“He said he liked how smooth I looked and he said my footwork was nice,” said Lainez of the call. “My reaction [to the offer] was pure joy. Receiving an offer from West Virginia? Words can’t describe how happy I was.”
Lainez has also received an offer from Iowa, and several other Big Ten schools have shown interest as well. In just six games last season, he threw for over 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Those are the two new offers at quarterback, but three others claimed scholarships long before that — Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood’s Dylan Lonergan, Detroit King’s Dante Moore, and Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic’s Cameron Edge.
Lonergan seems poised to stay in SEC country and, if he leaves, his father played football at Penn State. Moore is considered a strong lean to Michigan, and Edge rattled off a handle of schools standing out to him recently, and WVU was not among them.
The list will continue to change. The staff is adapting to 2022 recruiting dominoes right now, so there is plenty of time to make decisions on 2023 prospects, too.
Of course, no position is more important than quarterback, and the Mountaineers know that as they continue to evaluate and target top prospects in all classes.