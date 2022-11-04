West Virginia’s football program picked up a big commitment Friday when four-star receiver Traylon Ray made a verbal commitment to the Mountaineers.
A 6-foot-3, 185-pounder from North Florida Christian School in Tallahassee, Florida, Ray had narrowed his list down to WVU, Florida and Florida State before picking West Virginia. He also had scholarship offers from Miami, USF, Mississippi State, UCF, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Boston College and Virginia Tech.
A multi-sport athlete who also plays basketball and baseball, Ray lines up as a defensive back and wide receiver for NFCS and has helped the Eagles to a 10-0 record so far this season. He has a team-high 51 catches for 1,025 yards (an average of 20.1 yards per reception and 102.5 yards per game) with 10 touchdowns. He also has 10 rushing attempts for another 110 yards and two TDs.
Ray had even bigger numbers as a junior, when he helped North Florida Christian to a 6-5 record by pulling in 87 receptions for 1,366 yards and 17 TDs.
Ray is the 19th overall commitment for West Virginia’s class of 2023 and the fourth receiver in that group, joining Elijah Caldwell (6-1, 191, Rock Hill, South Carolina), Rodney Gallagher (6-0, 180, Uniontown, Pennsylvania) and Tory Johnson (6-4, 200, Chesapeake, Virginia).