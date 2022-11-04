Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia’s football program picked up a big commitment Friday when four-star receiver Traylon Ray made a verbal commitment to the Mountaineers.

A 6-foot-3, 185-pounder from North Florida Christian School in Tallahassee, Florida, Ray had narrowed his list down to WVU, Florida and Florida State before picking West Virginia. He also had scholarship offers from Miami, USF, Mississippi State, UCF, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Boston College and Virginia Tech.

