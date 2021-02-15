When WVU secondary coach Jahmile Addae opted to take the same job at the University of Georgia last month, the Mountaineers lost not only an excellent coach, but someone who was considered one of their top recruiters.
Addae was the lead recruiter on top prospects David Vincent-Okoli, Jairo Faverus and freshman All-American Akheem Mesidor in the Class of 2020. He was also responsible for bringing in star linebacker Tony Fields on the transfer market, and is listed as one of the recruiters for three more signees in the Class of 2021.
The good news for West Virginia? New defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown brings a similar resume on the recruiting trail to Morgantown, and should be able to make an impact right away in this 2022 recruiting class.
Brown’s success as a recruiter dates back to his first job at the Division I level, where he was an assistant coach at FCS Wofford. He did well enough that the decision-makers at Wofford elected to make him recruiting coordinator on top of his regular coaching duties.
In the years following his appointment as recruiting coordinator — when the players he was in charge of bringing in would have been on the field and producing — the Terriers made the FCS playoffs for four straight seasons.
After that, he bounced around the FBS level, showcasing his ability to recruit just about anywhere in the country. He’s been the lead recruiter in Kentucky, where he’s from. He’s recruited in Arizona and California when he was on the west coast. He’s also been a lead recruiter in Georgia and Florida, two states that the Mountaineers routinely recruit.
In fact, Brown and WVU have gone head to head in recent years, with Brown the lead recruiter on some top targets when he was still at Louisville. In those battles, Brown was able to secure commitments from several players the Mountaineers truly wanted — Bralyn Oliver, Timothy Lawson, TJ Quinn and Lovie Jenkins are a handful from the last couple of classes.
Those four players combined for nearly 100 scholarship offers between them, and all four were top targets for WVU before ultimately choosing Louisville because of its connection with Brown.
What’s the old saying? If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em? How about, if you can’t beat him, hire him away and put him on your own staff. That’s what West Virginia has done, and Brown hit the ground running, reaching out to recruits last week, letting them know he was heading to Morgantown and he wanted them to follow.
The ongoing ban on in-person recruiting will throw a wrench in things, but Brown’s history of success should give Mountaineer fans a warm and fuzzy feeling about what he can do on the recruiting trail.