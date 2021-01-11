About a decade ago, West Virginia football coaches ventured down into the Orlando, Florida, area and plucked out two multi-year starters and future NFL defensive backs in KJ Dillon and Karl Joseph.
Both players made an early impact with the program, contributed for several years, and then were selected early in their respective drafts. Joseph was still busy making plays on Sunday, recovering a fumble for a touchdown for the Cleveland Browns on the game’s first play from scrimmage in their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Now, for the Class of 2022, the Mountaineers are back in the Orlando area and hoping to find similarly talented players to help the program, including Apopka defensive back Nikai Martinez.
Earlier this month, the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder got a message that he should call WVU’s area recruiter, Chad Scott. That was when he learned he had an offer from the Mountaineers.
“We were talking and he was telling me how I would fit in the program,” said Martinez. “Then he told me I had an offer.”
Martinez attends the same high school that produced the aforementioned Dillon, and he’s grown up keeping an eye on Joseph, who is from nearby Edgewater High School. That alone has already put the Mountaineers in a good spot in his recruitment.
“I was excited because I know West Virginia is good with their defensive backs,” said the 247Sports four-star recruit. “So I know I will be in good hands if that were the decision I made.”
West Virginia became the 13th program to offer Martinez, joining the likes of Clemson, Florida, Auburn and others. Just because the offer is only now coming in does not mean the Mountaineers were late to the table, though. Martinez says Scott has been on him since before he even arrived at West Virginia as an assistant coach.
“He’s been watching my film since freshman year and loved how I was always ahead of the game with my technique and athletic abilities,” said Martinez. “He couldn’t believe how technically sound I was as a freshman and how I got better over the years.”
Martinez claims no leaders in his recruitment, and he would like to visit, in person, all of the schools that have offered him. That’s not currently possible, with the NCAA banning in-person recruiting until at least mid-April.
Once he is able to get out and get on campuses, Martinez knows what he will be looking for in a future school.
“I’m looking for a school that focuses on academics just as much as athletics,” he said. “A brotherhood and a school that focuses on my position.”
Martinez received a four-star, 0.9215-rating in the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 24 cornerback.