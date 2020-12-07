West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown said last week that the staff was putting the finishing touches on this year’s recruiting class as the Mountaineers approach the early signing period.
However, he also noted that it was just as important for him and his assistants to get a heads up on 2022 given the current circumstances in recruiting.
“That process has sped up even though [recruits] can’t take trips,” said Brown. “They’re getting a little antsy, worrying if they can get on campus before they have to make decisions. We get it. So we have to stay ahead on [2022] as well.”
Over the past week, West Virginia made some moves with several 2022 recruits, including one who took a virtual visit to campus — Philadelphia Neumann Goretti cornerback Raleigh Collins.
“Things went great,” Collins said about the “visit.” “They showed me around the campus and places where people hang out. They also showed me the engineering buildings since that’s what I would like to major in.”
Collins received his offer from WVU back in June on Father’s Day, which was just as much a treat for his parents as it was for him. Both of his parents hail from West Virginia, and the three still return to the Mountain State each year to visit family.
The same day as Collins’ visit, the Mountaineers extended a new offer down in Florida to Bishop Moore Catholic wide receiver Chandler Smith, who learned of the news via Orlando area recruiter Chad Scott.
“When I received the offer, I was beyond excited,” he said. “I like that they run a spread offense, which gives players like me a chance to make some great plays.”
Smith, like Collins, holds a three-star rating from 247Sports. He also has offers from Louisville, Iowa State, South Carolina and others.
A couple days later, West Virginia extended another offer, this one to Virginia Beach Landstown offensive tackle Isaiah Montgomery. The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder got on the phone with offensive line coach Matt Moore, who told him about the news.
“I was surprised,” said Montgomery. “As you know, West Virginia is a great school that plays some of the best competition in the country. I’m excited that they saw promise in my film and gave me an offer.”
Montgomery, much like Collins and Smith, says he would like to visit Morgantown in person before making a decision. That will be tough to do, though, as the NCAA has banned in-person recruiting until mid-April. There will still be a window for him to get on campus, however, as he plans to trim his list in January, make some visits from May to July, then make a decision before the start of his senior season.
Even as the early signing period for 2021 inches closer, the pursuit of 2022 recruits will continue to intensify. The Mountaineers should have a full allotment of scholarships to use in that cycle, and will want to get a head start on what could be a very interesting and different recruiting period.