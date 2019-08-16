West Virginia added another key piece to its Class of 2020 on Friday evening as Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic tight end Charles Finley pledged to the Mountaineers over his fellow finalists, Maryland, Pittsburgh and Rutgers.
The 247Sports three-star recruit held over a dozen offers before naming his final four last month.
Finley visited Morgantown back in June, working with tight ends coach Travis Trickett in what was essentially a private workout. The NCAA allows for any high school player to do workouts with college coaches during a 24-hour period that is used as a camp day, even if other campers are not present.
After one of the regular camp days, Finley showed up to work with Trickett, and things apparently went very well.
“I loved it there,” Finley said about the trip. “I loved the facilities. They showed a lot of love. My tight ends coach showed me he is dedicated to me. He wants me to be all in, so I appreciate him for that.”
Finley also raved about the atmosphere at West Virginia and the fact that everyone in the area focuses on WVU football.
“They are all about football there,” he said. “That is one thing they preach. All around, the communities see West Virginia football as something special.”
Finley emerged as one of the top targets at tight end for the Mountaineers early in the process. His showing during the June workout solidified that, and sources said that WVU’s decision came down to Finley or Richmond (Va.) Collegiate tight end Trey Boll. The latter never came to work out, while the staff stayed in regular touch with Finley, securing his commitment earlier in the week, with him going public on Friday.
Finley’s commitment likely ends tight end recruiting for this year, and possibly the next two classes, pending any changes to the current roster situation. The Mountaineers already have a 2021 pledge from Swedish tight end Victor Wikstrom, who plans to enroll a semester early and partake in spring practice in 2021.
Finley’s commitment moved the Mountaineers from 56th to 52nd in the 247Sports Team Rankings. Of the teams with 13 or fewer commitments — WVU has 13 — only Michigan State, TCU, Wisconsin, Tennessee, and Stanford rank higher.