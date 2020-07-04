If there was an ounce of Luddite in West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown, the COVID-19 pandemic has eliminated it.
The second-year coach has had no choice but to study up on technology. Just about every aspect of communication since the pandemic forced everyone to a wide berth has been virtual. Team meetings and position group meetings are done on Zoom. So have Brown’s interviews with media. The Mountaineers’ recruiting visits are now virtual trips.
“We ain’t got enough time to talk about all the stuff I’ve learned, technology-wise,” Brown said recently.
As Brown and other college football coaches have been forced to lean more on technology to get the job done, there has come the realization that, as time goes on, that technology could become a more permanent part of the process.
That process has continued on the recruiting side, even though prospects can’t actually step foot on campus to visit. Brown said evaluations continue from afar.
“We’re always trying to continue to build our roster,” he said. “We’re evaluating transfer O-linemen. We’re evaluating at every position. We’re always going to try to continue to build and improve our roster. That’s something you have to continue to do, especially in this age.”
As the pandemic has progressed, some of Brown’s opinions on recruiting have evolved. At first, he was pretty adamant about not taking a verbal commitment from anyone who had not visited campus. Brown wanted those prospects to be able to see in person what would be their new home, to walk the university halls and the city’s streets. He wanted those kids to get as thorough research as possible.
Yet WVU’s latest commitment, Finnish defensive end Edward Vesterinen, committed – and WVU accepted the commitment – as a late member of the 2020 signing class without Vesterinen ever setting foot in Morgantown.
The longer the pandemic drags on, and the longer the NCAA keeps extending recruiting dead periods that keep recruits from visiting campus, Brown realized his earlier stance just might not be feasible.
“I felt really strongly about it early in the process,” he said. “The longer this goes and not knowing exactly when prospects are going to get back on campus, I’m probably moving back from that a little bit. I don’t know how practical it’s going to be.
“We’re getting better and better at these virtual tours and how we’re taking Morgantown, our university, our facilities, everything we’re doing in our program to our prospective student-athletes,” he continued. As they get closer to making decisions, we have to understand where we’re coming from, too. I think that policy was good, but the longer this has stretched out, we may have to reassess that.”
What has helped change his mind is how his faith in his recruiting staff has been rewarded. Brown has leaned on the group to recalibrate the visit process and maximize its efficacy in a virtual format. The longer the staff has been forced to live in the virtual world, the better it has gotten in doing so.
“I think we’ve gotten efficient,” Brown said. “Our recruiting staff … they’ve done a really good job. We’ve done multiple virtual visits with guys. I think you have to. I always say, you can’t come up the country roads of West Virginia, we’re trying to bring the country roads to you. And that’s what we’re trying to do.”