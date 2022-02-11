West Virginia will reportedly fill its football coaching vacancy with a young coach who has a short resume with both NFL playing and Division I coaching experience in his background.
According to a Tweet from Pete Thamel of ESPN, Coastal Carolina’s Tony Washington will fill the gap created when Gerad Parker accepted an assistant slot at Notre Dame.
Washington has been the wide receivers coach at Coastal Carolina for the past two seasons — his first full assistant coaching slot in the college game. He also served as a graduate assistant at Louisville during the 2019 season and as an offensive quality control coordinator for East Carolina in 2018.
Washington, 31, was an outstanding receiver at Appalachian State from 2009-13, racking up 1,837 career receiving yards while earning two All-Southern Conference mentions. He was also an accomplished return specialist on kickoffs.
Following his college playing career, Washington signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent, then was picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he bounced between the practice squad and the active roster for the next three seasons. He then had a short stint with the New England Patriots before moving into the coaching profession.
A graduate of Andrews High School in High Point, North Carolina, Washington holds degrees in architecture & design technology and construction management from Appalachian State. He and his wife Tiffany have one son, T.J.
Coastal has already begun its spring football practice, having conducted three sessions as of Thursday. The Chanticleers were 11-2 last season, winning the Cure Bowl over Northern illinois to cap a season in which they averaged 41 points per game. CCU pass catchers totaled 3,457 yards and 33 touchdowns under Washington.