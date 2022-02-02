Changes in West Virginia’s football coaching staff are continuing even as the spring signing period gets underway.
Following the departure of tight ends and inside receivers coach Travis Trickett, reports out of South Bend, Indiana, are indicating that West Virginia assistant coach Gerad Parker is expected to be hired as Notre Dame’s tight ends coach. Tom Loy was first with the story.
Parker would take the place of former Irish assistant John McNulty, who recently moved on to become the offensive coordinator at Boston College.
Parker, the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at WVU in 2020 and 2021, was bumped down in the order at that position when the Mountaineers hired Graham Harrell as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Jan. 10. While that brought West Virginia back up to a full complement of assistant coaches at the time, it left an overlap and a gap in staff assignments, as no coach had been named to take Trickett’s spot.
It also left what could have been some discomfort in the working relationships on the staff, as Parker was still slated to be “the No. 2 lead” in offensive coordination, according to head coach Neal Brown.
If Parker does take the position, it would leave an opening at wide receivers coach on the Mountaineer staff. While no official announcements have been made, a change in the Twitter bio of assistant coach Sean Reagan, who previously handled the quarterbacs, now indicates he is “TE Coach WVU.” That would slot him in Trickett’s former spot, leaving the receiving coaching spot open.
A new hire would be WVU’s third outside receivers coach in four years. Xavier Dye coached the receivers for one season in 2019, while Parker oversaw the position from 2020-21.