MORGANTOWN — Don’t expect to find Tomas Rimac just sitting around.
West Virginia’s left guard said he learned the value of hard work from his father, Paul, and when he’s not on the football field, he’ll find something else to do to be productive, like woodworking with pallets.
But that hard work is part of the reason he found his way into a starting role on the offensive line last fall as a redshirt freshman. Now, with experience under his belt, Rimac is expected to be a big part of an experienced unit on the Mountaineer offense.
“My dad, he really taught me and my brother just the definition of hard work, and that’s just really something I fell in love with,” Rimac said. “In my free time I can’t really just sit down, sit in bed all day. I just always feel like I have to do something with my hands or just do a chore, accomplish something. That’s what I try to do now.”
The 6-foot-6, 314-pound redshirt sophomore from Brunswick, Ohio, was named a first-team Freshman All-American by The Athletic following the 2022 season, in which he played in each of WVU’s 12 games and started the final five after James Gmiter was injured.
Rimac played 430 offensive snaps last fall, with an average of 72.4 snaps per game during those final five games.
It was a big change from the year prior, when he appeared in just two games, but Rimac still felt value from the experience he gained in 2021.
“When I came in, I was a third-string,” Rimac said. “I was getting limited reps since my first fall because it’s mainly ones and twos, but even going into my freshman season I knew I was contributing to my team as a scout team O-lineman knowing I was helping the defense get better. And as a scout team player, I was getting better as I was going against the ones every day.”
Now, entering the 2023 season as a redshirt sophomore, he knows the plan is to start the season on the offensive line at left guard. The Mountaineers moved some pieces around in the spring and cross-trained linemen, but Rimac’s position is set for now.
“Yeah, Tomas is locked in at left guard. There’s no doubt,” WVU offensive line coach Matt Moore said. “I haven’t really moved him around much. He’s playing well at left guard. Being a redshirt sophomore, he’s still a pretty young player, but he can move around. He can play tackle also if I needed him.”
The experience gained last season, especially since picking up his first collegiate start against eventual national runner-up TCU, has only helped him heading into his third season with the Mountaineers.
“I would just say I’m more confident and I’m learning to use my length that I’ve been blessed with. That helps me out a lot, and just controlling my body and using that to my advantage,” Rimac said. “I feel like I used some of that at the end of last season, and then during spring ball, that was something I really focused on doing. Coming into fall camp, it’s just something I continue working on.”
Also helping are the 127 other starts the Mountaineers return along the line.
Zach Frazier is back at center and has received numerous preseason accolades, including being named to the Lombardi Award Watch List on Tuesday, while Wyatt Milum is at left tackle, Doug Nester is situated at right tackle and Brandon Yates and Ja’Quay Hubbard are competing for a spot at right guard.
“That really helps us out, getting that experience playing together,” Rimac said. “We started getting used to playing with each other, especially when I started at the end of the season. That carried on throughout spring ball. I feel like we’re picking up right where we left off at the end of spring ball coming into this fall camp.”
With more riding on his shoulders entering the 2023 season, Rimac has gone back to those lessons of hard work he learned from his father in his youth to help himself and his teammates be as prepared as possible for the Sept. 2 season opener at Penn State.
“When I was growing up, me and my brothers, if we were slacking off helping my dad with some yard work, he’d get on us, so I just try to transfer that to here,” Rimac said. “Make sure you keep your head down and work constantly until the end of practice.”