MORGANTOWN -- Malachi Ruffin can look back a handful of years and laugh now, because at that point, he didn’t know what he was getting himself into.
The cornerback came to West Virginia in 2018 without a spot on the football team, but now he’s working for a starting job this fall as a redshirt senior.
“I wasn’t recruited out of high school. I didn’t have any offers, so I took a risk. It was just a big risk I took for myself,” Ruffin said after a spring practice. “‘OK, I’m going to go to West Virginia and they might not know who I am, so I’m going to make a name for myself. I’m going to walk on, I’m going to come as a student and try out and see what I can do there.’
“The day they brought me in, I just never looked back and I kept moving forward since then.”
The 5-foot-10, 197-pound Nashville, North Carolina, native has played in 33 games over the last five years, including five starts during the 2022 season. He’s appeared at multiple positions during that time, including cornerback, cat safety and on special teams, but he spent the spring solely at corner.
It’s vastly different than when he got to Morgantown in the fall of 2018, after a senior season as Nash Central High in which he had 59 tackles, a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery. He was a second-team all-conference player that year, and didn’t have much interest from colleges, despite attempts from his coaches.
So he bet on himself.
He knew about former Mountaineers like Tavon Austin, Karl Joseph, Rasul Douglas and Kyzir White, and after doing his research, he was impressed with the school’s tradition and fan base. He decided on WVU.
He remembers the day he tried out for the team. It was Aug. 20, 2018, he said, and after the first day of classes, he and his roommate went to the open tryout, where he said 40 or 50 others were in attendance.
“I was just nervous about, what if I don’t make it?” Ruffin said. “I settled myself and was like, ‘I can’t think like that. I have to think I’m going to make this team. Do something to make myself stand out.’
“The thing that made me stand out was my speed, because we did the 40-yard dash. I started slightly late, but I guess my catch-up speed to the other three players is what caught their eye, because at the end of that tryout they asked me to run that 40 again. They didn’t tell me what my 40 time was. They just said, ‘OK, that’s all we needed.’”
He was one of five to make the team, and is the last one left from that year.
“I look back and I kind of look at it and laugh like, ‘Wow. I never knew what I was getting myself into,'" Ruffin said. "It made me pick up a lesson. Sometimes you just have to take a big risk.”
He redshirted that 2018 season and didn’t see any game time in 2019. In 2020, he played in 10 games and was used primarily on special teams -- 65 of his 75 plays were on special teams.
Despite limited playing time, Ruffin stuck with it.
“What motivated me was my family, especially my mom,” Ruffin said. “She’s always the one to really push me, regardless of how hard it is. She always tells me to play through, keep fighting and don’t give up. She always put that trait in me -- don’t give up after the first time. It’s going to be hard, but you can’t give up when things get hard because eventually it’s going to pay off for you.”
In August 2021, before the start of the season, coach Neal Brown interrupted a team meeting with an announcement. He didn’t make it, however.
Ruffin's parents, Brian and Tylina Gordon, popped onto the projector via Zoom, and his mother delivered the news in front of the team that Ruffin had earned a full scholarship.
Ruffin played in 11 games that season, and was again used mainly on special teams. He finished the year with 10 tackles.
Last season, he became an important piece of the defense.
Ruffin saw more than 400 defensive plays and finished the year with 26 tackles, two interceptions, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He played a season-high 85 snaps in WVU’s 24-19 victory at Oklahoma State in the season finale.
He got negative attention late in the first half of that game for celebrating a pass breakup -- except the ball was still live, and Braydon Johnson took it for a 43-yard gain. But Ruffin responded from the mistake and helped the Mountaineers close out the win with pass breakups on back-to-back plays in the final two minutes.
“Malachi Ruffin played good football for us at the end of the year,” Brown said. “He made the one really boneheaded play that went viral against Oklahoma State, but he also made two hell-of-a-plays at the end of the Oklahoma State game, too, and he really played pretty solid football. He’s always going to be kind of a steady guy out there.”
Ruffin said he’s learned to become more of a leader on the field as the years have passed -- something that wasn’t natural to him at first, but that has been noticed by the staff as well.
“Ruffin is what I call steady Eddie,” WVU co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown said. “I’m so proud of that young man for one simple reason. You guys don’t know him as well as I know him, but when I first got here three years ago, two years ago, he was very quiet, very introverted, never talked, and now the game of football has given that kid confidence.
"He walks around with a different aura about him and that’s really cool to see -- a young man that you see the game of football really changed his demeanor and his confidence about going out and being able to attack the world in whatever he chooses to do, but also help us be better on the football field.”
While Ruffin has come a long way since his tryout in 2018, he doesn’t plan to stop working hard anytime soon in the hopes of earning a starting spot for the Mountaineers and later pursuing a professional career.
“Keep pushing,” he said. “I have a dream to go to the NFL. That’s always been my dream since I was a kid. I understand nothing’s given. I understood that as a walk-on. I have to keep fighting. I have to keep fighting to get a starting position.”