MORGANTOWN -- Malachi Ruffin can look back a handful of years and laugh now, because at that point, he didn’t know what he was getting himself into.

The cornerback came to West Virginia in 2018 without a spot on the football team, but now he’s working for a starting job this fall as a redshirt senior.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.