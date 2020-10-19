As of the end of Saturday’s college football games, West Virginia coach Neal Brown finds himself piloting the No. 1 total defense in the country, allowing 240 1/3 yards per game. He also has the No. 4 running back in terms of yards per game — senior Leddie Brown at 128 3/4 yards per game — leading the way offensively.
And while the Mountaineers certainly have their fair share of areas that need improving, stopping opponents and running the ball are two nice places to hang helmets for any football team.
A year after ranking as one of the worst teams in the country in terms of rushing (128th out of 130) and being average at best in terms of defense (74th), the massive jumps in both areas are evident. And they’re being noticed.
Leddie Brown and that Mountaineer defense are Texas Tech’s problems to cope with this week as WVU will travel to Lubbock, Texas, for a Saturday matchup with the Red Raiders. Kickoff is slated for 5:30 with ESPN2 broadcasting the game.
During the Big 12 Conference coaches call on Monday, Tech coach Matt Wells was asked about the Mountaineers’ improvement overall since a season ago when the Red Raiders invaded Morgantown and stomped WVU 38-17.
“They’re absolutely improved,” Wells said. “They’re playing very good on defense. Their D-line, their pass rush has been very, very good, they’re disruptive. [WVU quarterback Jarret] Doege has proven to be more than a steady hand, he’s good. Brown is one of the top backs in the league right now. They’ve done a nice job.
“It’s a good team. They’re a really good team.”
In a sense, the jury is still out on just how good WVU is. The numbers are impressive, but the opponents haven’t always been. Eastern Kentucky of the Football Championship Subdivision and winless Kansas make up half the completed schedule.
Saturday is likely when the judgment begins, with four games in four weeks against the meat of the team’s Big 12 schedule (at Texas Tech, Kansas State, at Texas, TCU), followed by a bye week and a two-game closing stretch at home against Oklahoma and at Iowa State.
It’s a rugged slate to be sure and it brings up concerns in and of itself, primarily, Leddie Brown’s usage. So far, Brown has toted the ball 81 times, putting him a tie for 10th nationally and second in the league behind only Iowa State’s Breece Hall (93 carries).
To date, Brown has accounted for 606 of WVU’s 1,866 total yards (32.5 percent) and seven of the team’s 18 touchdowns (38.9 percent). Simply, he’s been by far the most reliable option offensively for the Mountaineers.
However, it’s a fine line Neal Brown and the WVU coaching staff must walk in terms of how often to rely on the backfield workhorse, no matter how much success he has had or is having. After ripping off an 87-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter of the team’s 38-17 win over Kansas on Saturday, Brown didn’t receive another touch.
“We are very conscious of Leddie’s touches,” Neal Brown said after the Kansas win. “We were high a week ago against Baylor. Between 20 or 25, that’s where we want to keep him.”
Defensively – and for that matter, overall – the Mountaineers have been fairly fortunate in terms of health as well. Defensive lineman VanDarius Cowan missed his second straight game on Saturday as he continues to battle back from a leg injury suffered in a 27-13 loss to Oklahoma State. Otherwise, the unit seems to be as healthy today as it was when it took the field in the season opener against EKU.
The Mountaineers have certainly played like it so far with playmakers at all three levels and a hoard of impressive peripheral statistics. Currently, the Mountaineers rank third nationally in red-zone defense (opponents have scored 60 percent of the time with two touchdowns in five attempts), fifth in opponent third-down conversions (25.93 percent), tied for fourth in sacks (four per game) and eighth in tackles for loss (9 1/4 per game).
“Their effort and they’re intensity and that’s what we’re trying to get back to,” Wells said of WVU’s defense. “Getting in a stance, getting aligned and playing with tremendous effort and I think West Virginia shows that. Credit to their coaching staff, but the credit goes to those players.”
The WVU athletic department announced on Monday that the Mountaineers’ home tilt against Kansas State on Oct. 31 will kick off at noon and will air on either ESPN or ESPN2. Fans will be permitted with up to 25 percent capacity.