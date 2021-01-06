Although West Virginia University’s defense may have taken the biggest stride of any facet of the Mountaineers’ football program this year, it wasn’t step one in continuing the climb heading into the 2020 season.
WVU’s most important step — and coach Neal Brown made no bones about this, as far back as the conclusion of the 2019 season — has been improving the running game.
And why not? The Mountaineers were historically bad on the ground in Brown’s first season, managing just 73.25 yards per game, ranking 128th out of 130 teams nationally.
Compared to that gnat-high bar, about anything was going to resemble an improvement in 2020. Statistically, WVU was certainly better — at times.
Overall, West Virginia brought that number up to 135.1 yards per game, though that number still ranks 92nd in the country.
On the surface, an extra 61 yards and some change per game would seem to be a significant chunk. Numerically speaking, it is.
The rub comes when looking at the rushing breakdown in individual games, where the stats paint a picture of crystal-clear dichotomy between running success in wins and futility in losses.
The Mountaineers (6-4) accumulated 1,095 rushing yards in their six wins, an average of 182.5 yards. In their four losses, WVU was held to 256 yards, or 64 per contest. Those numbers include the outlier that was WVU’s 24-21 win in the Liberty Bowl over Army, in which the Mountaineers mustered just 42 rushing yards but still found a way to win.
Interestingly enough, excluding the bowl game played in Memphis at a neutral site, all of WVU’s wins were at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown and all four losses came on the road, meaning the home/away splits in rushing yards were equally as stark. So, whether it was road woes, the quality of opponents or some other reason or reasons, WVU was significantly improved in the running game in 2020 ... but only sometimes.
Within the mixed results was an equal mix of good and bad parts that made up the final sum.
The brightest spot was likely Leddie Brown, who earned a first-team All-Big 12 Conference spot after piling up 1,010 (101 yards per game) with nine touchdowns while also finishing second on the team with 31 catches for another 202 yards and two touchdowns. Brown also led the team in rushing in 2019, but with just 367 yards.
Like the running game as a whole, Brown was fantastic at times and nonexistent at times, eclipsing the 100-yard mark in five games with a season-high 195 yards against Kansas.
There’s a reason WVU’s total rushing production mirrored Brown’s success. That’s because the rest of the team totaled just 341 yards on 159 carries. Obviously, minus-101 yards, mostly on sacks, for starting quarterback Jarret Doege doesn’t help that number. Still, there wasn’t much help to be found in the backfield for Leddie Brown, especially late in the year.
Alec Sinkfield ran for 327 yards in 2020, but only had 26 yards on 16 attempts in the team’s last four games combined. Backs deeper on the depth chart rarely saw action at all. To take the next step, Leddie Brown will obviously have to get some assistance in carrying the football successfully, and to that end, there were a pair of running backs in the Mountaineers’ 2021 recruiting class: four-star Jaylen Anderson and three-star Justin Johnson.
Shoring up the offensive line was the team’s biggest focus in recruiting, and it paid off as WVU signed four-star tackle Wyatt Milum of Spring Valley and three-star lineman Tomas Rimac to go with two tight ends. Then, former four-star recruit Doug Nester, also of Spring Valley, announced he would transfer from Virginia Tech to WVU to continue to shore up the line.
All of that is good news for a unit that had its ups and downs in 2020. Seniors Chase Behrndt (center/guard) and Mike Brown (guard) were both fairly consistent, but otherwise it was largely a revolving door of youngsters up front.
The best and most stable of that group was Fairmont Senior product Zach Frazier, who started the team’s first game at center with Behrndt suspended. Frazier moved to guard when Behrndt returned and stuck in the starting lineup all season.
Otherwise, redshirt freshmen Brandon Yates and Parker Moorer, redshirt sophomores Briason Mays and James Gmiter and junior John Hughes were in and out of the lineup. By the end, the line had given up 21 sacks, which was fourth-best in the league, but led a running game that had plummeted to eighth in the Big 12 by season’s end.
Arriving reinforcements on the line and in the backfield should help the program moving forward, but the direct correlation between rushing success and wins likely point to the running game being an area of extreme focus again this offseason. Sure, 2020 was a step in the right direction, but it was also a case of two steps forward, one step back.