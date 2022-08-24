Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Dontae Wright Marcis Floyd Aubrey Burks Front

WVU safeties coach Dontae Wright makes a point to Mountaineers Marcis Floyd (24) and Aubrey Burks (2).

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

Much has been made about the fact that WVU’s defense will play more man-to-man coverage this season than in the previous three under coach Neal Brown.

But as for how much, one assistant coach hopes the change isn’t too drastic.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@RPritt on Twitter.