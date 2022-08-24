Much has been made about the fact that WVU’s defense will play more man-to-man coverage this season than in the previous three under coach Neal Brown.
But as for how much, one assistant coach hopes the change isn’t too drastic.
That’s safeties coach Dontae Wright, who admitted he’s a bit torn when it comes to zone vs. man-to-man coverages.
“I don’t think we are, as a staff, hoping to go play a bunch of man, we just have the ability to,” Wright said. “My personal opinion? I’d rather play zone. Because when you play man, yeah it’s great, you can get everybody covered out there, but now you have to worry about quarterback scrambles and you’ve got to worry about light boxes in terms of the run game and stuff like that.
“You play man and they run the football, well, if somebody messes up, there ain’t really anybody besides that post safety — who’s at 20 yards [from the line of scrimmage] — that can get [the ball carrier] on the ground. When you play zone and you have eyes back, you can actually correct mistakes that happen up front.”
And yet Wright also admitted that man coverage brings benefits as well.
“If you’ve got the ability to have guys just line up and lock people down, that makes your life as a coordinator, as a play caller, a lot easier because you can do a whole bunch of stuff in that box and know all I’ve got to make sure of is that the quarterback and the running back are taken care of,” Wright explained. “Now, you can do your patterns and all different things you can come up with ... you’ve got an open toolbox now.”
Certainly, the ability to play both man and zone — something Brown and assistants have professed wasn’t the case in past seasons — is an advantage, not only in terms of mixing up coverage packages but also presenting different looks to an opposing offense. Wright explained that in past seasons, if the Mountaineers tried to present a pre-snap man-coverage formation, opponents knew from the jump it was little more than window dressing.
“They knew it was just a façade and they’d get to where they were going to go,” Wright said.
“We can actually get out there and do it now. My biggest struggle now is getting them to make it look like zone and actually go play man. They see man and they want to run down there and tell everybody in the country what we’re in. ‘Hey guys, our jobs become much harder when they know what you’re in.’”
Wright’s safeties will be undoubtedly one of the groups most affect by coverage switches.
Man coverage often leaves just one safety playing deep, making him responsible for any breakdowns that occur in front of him, either in pass defense or in the run game. But also, in additions to the team’s cornerbacks having to line up one-on-one with opposing wide receivers, Mountaineer safeties will have that responsibility as well.
Despite being relatively young and inexperienced, especially at the Power Five level, Wright said he is confident in his group to be able to hold up its end of the bargain.
“Our safeties are going to have to play man coverage also and we have a bunch of guys that can do that, which is something we haven’t been a part of, really,” Wright said. “It’s nice to have guys at corner that can go out there and hold their own and let us play a true post safety and be over top of everything and not have to cheat to one side and do different things.”
Wright’s job has certainly been an important one this year. All three starters at safety last season — Alonzo Addae, Scottie Young and Sean Mahone — graduated, and the team’s most experienced returner, sophomore Saint McLeod, is out indefinitely after being stabbed in an incident in Morgantown prior to spring practices.
Senior transfer Jasir Cox (North Dakota State) likely has an inside track on the starting spear position and redshirt junior Marcis Floyd, a transfer from Murray State, figures to start at cat safety. Otherwise, the group is a bit of a hodgepodge of second-year players (Aubrey Burks, Davis Mallinger and Avery Wilcox), junior college-transfer Hershey McLaurin, true freshman Raleigh Collins and redshirt sophomore Naim Muhammad, primarily a special-teams player in recent seasons.
How that group jells together, whether the Mountaineers are playing man or zone coverage, will go a long way in determining how successful the WVU defense is.
“It’s been an exciting challenge, I’m really looking forward to what these guys can show you all,” Wright said. “I’ve seen it but I’m looking forward to them being able to put on a show for you and the rest of the world and eliminate some of the worries we have because there are some, obviously.
“It’s a very inexperienced group but it’s a very talented group. It’s a very long, fast, physical ... it just looks different out there with that group and that’s nothing against the guys before, it’s just the way it is. Those guys are all 6-foot-plus and can run and jump and none of them are afraid to put their face on you.”