MORGANTOWN — This spring has been an adjustment for Chad Scott.
He’s worked under Neal Brown at West Virginia since Brown’s arrival in 2019, but was promoted during the offseason to offensive coordinator after primarily focusing on the team’s running backs.
It’s a change he noticed Tuesday in the Mountaineers’ first practice of the spring.
“It felt kind of weird today,” Scott said. “One of the players asked me, they said, ‘Man, coach, Jaylen [Anderson] broke that run. I’m used to you running next to him, man. See, that was kind of weird. I didn’t see you down there with him.’”
That’s just one of several aspects of the new position Scott mentioned when addressing the media at the Milan Puskar Center for the first time since the promotion.
WVU announced the change on Jan. 16, after Graham Harrell left to take the offensive coordinator position at Purdue following his lone season leading the Mountaineers’ offense.
The announcement of Scott’s promotion came with excitement from the team, and in a video of the meeting posted to WVU’s social media accounts, Brown said he was looking for “somebody that could go in a classroom in front of a large group of people and be able to deliver a message and be able to motivate and teach. Then I was looking for somebody that could develop relationships and somebody that was centered around development. We’ve got to develop those guys.”
That person was Scott.
Scott was the run-game coordinator/running backs coach last season, and from 2019-21 served as co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach.
He and Brown also worked together at three other schools prior to their time together at WVU, and the two were teammates at Kentucky. Scott coached running backs at Troy from 2007-09, at Texas Tech from 2010-12 and at Kentucky from 2013-14.
In addition to not being seen running down the sideline with Anderson on Tuesday, Scott said he’s getting used to additional responsibilities in planning for practices — he noted late nights at the office earlier this week — and having to see the whole picture on the field better.
“I tell you what, here’s the biggest adjustment — I’m still used to being tunnel-visioned toward those running backs, linebackers and running around,” he said. “It’s just being able to see the whole picture, see everything that’s going on. That’s going to be the biggest adjustment — seeing the whole picture, seeing what’s going on.
“I love the leadership opportunity, man. I feel like one of my best abilities will be to connect with the guys and bring out the best in them. We’ve done a phenomenal job this offseason establishing chemistry, building a bond amongst everybody. That was evident today.”
He’ll be working through a quarterback competition this spring that, according to Brown, will likely carry into the fall. The Mountaineers also lost their top receivers from a season ago.
The good news for the new offensive coordinator, though, is that he returns nearly all of the production from his running backs corps from last season, as well as experience along the offensive line. WVU plans to play to its strengths this fall, which will likely mean multiple backs on the field.
WVU averaged 30.6 points and 399 yards per game last season. Only Iowa State’s 20.2 points and 369.8 yards per game were lower among the 10 teams in the Big 12 in 2022.
WVU averaged 171.5 yards rushing per game in 2022, when it finished 5-7. Tony Mathis Jr., Justin Johnson Jr., CJ Donaldson Jr. and Jaylen Anderson combined for 1,793 yards and 18 touchdowns.
“Coach Scott is a very smart person,” Mathis said Thursday. “He does very well and very simple to break it down. He puts a different perspective on the whole offense when we’re looking at certain things and it helps the whole offense.”
There are still questions to be answered regarding play-calling duties, about which Scott said “we’ll continue to work through it in the spring and see how it goes.” There’s also the question about where Scott will be for games — on the sideline or in the booth. He said, if asked now what he’d prefer, it would be to stay on the field.
“For me — and I’ve always been this way, not just since I’ve been in this position — I’ve always had the ability to connect all the guys — every position — since I’ve been here,” he said. “Me being able to impact those guys on and off the football field is huge for me. I don’t know if that would be good for me to go up there [in the press box] right now.”
While Scott may no longer be running with his backs along the sideline, they know he’ll be excited wherever he is.
“We’re going to miss him doing that, but we’re going to know he’s up there running somewhere because that’s what he do,” Mathis said. “He’s athletic as us, so it’s a sight when we see him and we score and come running and jump on him. It gets another feeling, especially when the coach is doing it.”
WVU is set to have 15 practices this spring, including the Gold-Blue Spring Game at 1 p.m. April 22 at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers are scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.