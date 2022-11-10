When the football schedule hits November, roster depth becomes one of the more important aspects of the college game. With injuries and attrition, the play of backups and role performers becomes more important than ever.
Such is the case as Oklahoma (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big 12) visits West Virginia (3-6, 1-5) for a noon kickoff Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. The game will be televised by FS1.
Of course, every team has injuries. That's not being used as an excuse for West Virginia's 3-6 record, no matter how many times some fans try to label it as such. One of the biggest issues is where and how distributed those injuries are. If they are spread out across different positions, it's a bit easier to weather them, plug in a sub here and there or scheme around them a bit. But when they come in waves in one area, it becomes much more difficult.
WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley knows a lot of people don't want to hear about this. They discount it as a reason for poor play. He doesn't dwell on it, but he also notes that he can't ask players to do things they aren't capable of doing, and the simple truth right now is that West Virginia is not talented enough, and does not have enough experience of playing together, to make massive changes in tactics or schemes.
"Guys get in the mode of getting stop after stop after stop after stop, and then a couple of guys started to press," Lesley said of the reason for WVU's success through three quarters against Iowa State, and the way things went south in the last quarter. "It was a matter of them simply doing their job. Then they pressed and tried to do more than their job."
That's another problem on the team that has seen nine players get their first start in the secondary, and eight freshmen or redshirt freshmen see their first action this year. The list of players there who have missed games is long, including Charles Woods, Aubrey Burks, Davis Mallinger, Rashad Ajayi, Wesley McCormick and Jacolby Spells, and that doesn't count a couple of others who have missed stretches of individual contests.
So, how does that play against an Oklahoma team that is throwing the ball well with the return of quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has solid pass efficiency rating numbers (24th nationally) while throwing 16 touchdowns against just four interceptions? The fact that he can scramble and run if necessary (250 yards and four TDs) adds complexity to the mix.
Do the Mountaineers try to deploy more defenders in coverage and avoid the breakdowns that have allowed big plays in the passing game? Or do they try to pressure Gabriel and hope he doesn't escape the rush and burn them with scrambles to find open receivers or seams in which to run?
Before answering that, note that Oklahoma leads the league in rushing with nearly 220 yards per game, so the Mountaineers can't ignore that phase of the game. It's a tough call, and one with no good answers.
Turnovers can often help offset deficiencies in other areas, but West Virginia has been mired at the bottom of the national pack in that statistic.
WVU has managed just three interceptions this season, which is 120th nationally, and has recovered only five fumbles (63rd). Put that together, and WVU's eight turnovers gained is 119th in the country, and leaves the Mountaineers with a minus-5 turnover margin on the season. If a team has a great offense, or a shutdown defense, it can overcome such a number. Neither of those statements can be applied to WVU this season.
Some of that is due to the problems mentioned above, and some to a lack of talent. But turnovers are often largely about luck, about the bounce of the ball. The ball has been out and on the ground in a couple of key situations this year, but bounced away from the Mountaineers. And we won't even mention that bounce in the passing game against Pitt.
This will be Oklahoma's first trip to WVU in four years. The 2020 game was canceled after the Sooners were unable to play on the originally scheduled date of Nov. 28 due to a COVID outbreak. West Virginia then had to cancel the makeup on Dec. 12 due to the same reason.
Oklahoma punter Michael Turk is averaging 45.9 yards per punt over his college career, which includes a previous stop at Arizona State before transferring to OU. The FBS career record (which requires a minimum of 150 punts to qualify) is 46.3. That's held by West Virginia alum Todd Sauerbrun, who played for WVU from 1991-94.
And since we are talking punters, let's give some credit to WVU freshman Oliver Straw, whose precisely placed kicks have helped West Virginia to a No. 10 ranking in punt return defense, having yielded just 1.8 yards per return.
Straw doesn't have the big leg that results in huge kicks through the air, but his placement and ability to make the ball bounce and roll have kept returners from getting a bead on it, and he also is outstanding at pinning the ball deep. Twelve of his 33 punts have landed inside the opponents' 20-yard line, and he has suffered just one touchback on the year.