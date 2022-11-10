Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

JordanLesleyKpgba

WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley (right) has a word on the sidelines with Mountaineer linebacker Lee Kpogba.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

When the football schedule hits November, roster depth becomes one of the more important aspects of the college game. With injuries and attrition, the play of backups and role performers becomes more important than ever.

Such is the case as Oklahoma (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big 12) visits West Virginia (3-6, 1-5) for a noon kickoff Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. The game will be televised by FS1.