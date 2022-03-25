The West Virginia secondary is a primary focal point of the team’s spring practices.
The Mountaineers went through the second of 15 of those practices on Thursday with plenty of first- and second-year players competing for several open starting spots.
The team’s three starting safeties from last season -- Alonzo Addae, Sean Mahone and Scottie Young -- all graduated, and starting cornerbacks Nicktroy Fortune, Jackie Matthews Jr. and Daryl Porter each hit the NCAA transfer portal.
That leaves Charles Woods as suddenly the most experienced WVU defensive back after appearing in 11 games and making four starts as a transfer from Illinois State last season, and would seem to be the safest bet to start somewhere in the secondary this fall. Saint McLeod played eight games at safety and started two of them late last season as a true freshman, but he was stabbed in an incident in Morgantown on the first weekend of March and is out for the spring.
While certainly an unfortunate situation, McLeod’s absence leaves even more reps available over the next few weeks, culminating in the Gold-Blue Game on April 23.
While the lack of experience may not seem ideal, a combination of several positional holes to fill and players hungry for playing time should create quite an environment for competition this spring and into the summer and fall.
“I hope so, because that’s why we’ve been where we’ve been up front,” WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said during a press conference on Thursday, referencing the team’s depth along the defensive line. “That’s the same thing that’s been created through the last two years: the deeper you are the more competition that there is. Then you start really having to dissect what sets a starter apart, which is good because the guy behind him also learns from what you’re coaching him to do and it reciprocates throughout the room.”
There is no area on the team that would seem to be more open and more important to solidify in the coming months than the secondary. Yet, while it’s tough to get a gauge on any potential front-runners, there are certainly plenty of candidates.
That includes three players -- Davis Mallinger, Avery Wilcox and Andrew Wilson-Lamp -- who redshirted as true freshmen a year ago.
Hershey McLaurin arrived from Jones County Junior College in this year’s recruiting class and redshirt junior Marcis Floyd transfered in from Murray State.
Sophomore Aubrey Burks appeared in six games as a freshman last year, making two tackles along the way, but was sidelined for the rest of the season with an injury against TCU. Redshirt freshman Caleb Coleman played a year at Hutchinson Community College in 2020 before redshirting with the Mountaineers last season and then there are true freshmen Christion Stokes and Mumu Bin-Wahad, both of whom could factor in as well. Even veterans Malachai Ruffin and Naim Muhammad will likely get looks despite being used primarily as special-teams players in recent seasons.
“It’s finding the right pieces,” Lesley said. “They’re new, but I think they’re pretty good. I think they’re faster, more athletic, the guys we’ve had here -- take a guy like Andrew Wilson-Lamp, with his intangibles and with his length, now he’s stronger. That plays into it. Over the next 13 practices, it’s finding the right pieces, but I love the pieces that are there.”
Echoing similar sentiments from head coach Neal Brown earlier in the week, Lesley said the hope is that the team’s athleticism can help make up a lack of experience.
“You all have heard me talk about erasers, that combination of length and speed,” Lesley said. “I just look at closing speed. The faster you can close, no matter what your 40[-yard dash] time is, the longer you are the more you can make up for it because there’s not going to be a play on defense where there’s not going to be a mistake made. That’s just not the design of the game, I believe that, and the more guys you have that are athletic enough to erase those mistakes, the better you’re going to be.”
While Lesley’s job over the next few months would seem to be a tough one, he said it’s felt anything but that.
“Fun group to coach, they really are,” Lesley said. “The last two days have probably been two of the most fun practices I’ve had here.
“Don’t know a whole lot. I think we’re faster, more athletic, got a little more of an edge about us. How does that translate to the field? I don’t know yet, we’ll see. But they’re a lot of fun.”