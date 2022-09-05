Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CJDpuntblock

WVU’s C.J. Donaldson blocks a punt against Pitt last Thursday night, setting up his own 5-yard rushing touchdown.

 BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — All through West Virginia’s summer camp the emphasis was on J.T. Daniels and the quarterback position and, to be honest, coach Neal Brown not only was fine with that but did what he could to magnify the attention by manufacturing a nonexistent competition for the media and fans to feast upon.

See, that made it easier for him to keep a secret.

Tags