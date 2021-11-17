This year’s senior class of college athletes has been through the ringer, and that may be as true for the seniors on the West Virginia football team as any.
With a coaching staff overhaul, the COVID-19 pandemic, the transfer portal, name, image and likeness rules and the ups and downs that the program has gone through in recent years, it’s certainly been a ride.
When the Mountaineers take the field on at Milan Puskar Stadium Saturday against Texas -- kickoff is scheduled for noon and the game will air on ESPN2 -- it will represent the last home game for some of them. As to which may capitalize on an extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA after last year’s pandemic-affected season, that remains to be seen.
But Senior Day in Morgantown will bring with it a celebration of players that may not have necessarily had the most successful careers in terms of wins and losses, but players who have certainly endured and persevered as much as any that came before them.
“I think they’ve handled it great,” WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “The thing about it, to their credit, all of those things none of those kids asked for.
“I think they’ve handled it fine. They’ve rolled with the changes as they’ve come and I think the guys that are out there have done a great job.”
One of those seniors and one of the most productive players in the group, linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo, took to the podium on Tuesday and was asked about the day, his career and what it all meant.
Chandler-Semedo is a player who can take an extra year if desired, and although he didn’t announce any kind of formal decision, he certainly hinted that Saturday’s game would be his last at Milan Puskar Stadium.
“It’s gone by fast. I can still remember [former WVU players] David Long and Draven Askew-Henry on their senior day,” Chandler-Semedo said. “There’s definitely going to be some emotions. I remember those guys feeling emotions. I didn’t really get it at that point, being that young, but being a lot older, you pour a lot into a program.
"You’ve been through some rough times, you’ve been through some good times, you have memories with teammates and stuff like that. I feel like it’s all going to hit me at one point, but 20 minutes later you’ve got to go out and play a game, so it can’t really hit you that much.”
Having already graduated and working on his Master’s degree in Business Administration, Chandler-Semedo is a player who seems to be at peace with his time at WVU, and if Saturday is indeed it for him, he seems satisfied with his career.
“Honestly, I’ve enjoyed my time here in Morgantown, it’s been phenomenal,” Chandler-Semedo said. “My family has enjoyed their time and that’s really about it. Just taking in the full experience.”
For Chandler-Semedo, that full experience included a transition from coach Dana Holgorsen to Neal Brown after the 2018 season, a year in which WVU finished 8-4, the best record during his time with the team. Vic Koenning led the defense in the first year of Brown’s tenure but mutually parted ways with the university in the summer of 2020 after accusations of player mistreatment.
Last season, with current defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and Jahmile Addae (now at Georgia) co-leading the unit, the Mountaineers emerged as one of the best defenses in the country, finishing fourth in total defense, allowing 291.4 yards per game.
At 4-6, this year’s up-and-down season has been well documented, but through it all, and while players transferred in and out around him, Chandler-Semedo said he remained steady by remembering who he was playing for and why he was playing at all.
“It’s crazy, but the one thing that’s consistent is football and the game and teammates and you’ve kind of got to lean more on that,” Chandler-Semedo said. “I remember saying that after the coaching staff change. I came to West Virginia to play for my teammates, I didn’t necessarily come to play for the coaches, so I’m playing for the fan base, I’m playing for my teammates. That’s been the most consistent thing. That kind of keeps you more level.”
Coming out of a bye week at 2-4 prior to a game at TCU, Chandler-Semedo, the team’s leading tackler (84) and one of its unquestioned leaders, made a stand in front of the media, declaring a 3-9 season would be unacceptable. Immediately, the Mountaineers ripped off wins over the Horned Frogs and Iowa State and seemed to be headed in the right direction before back-to-back losses against Oklahoma State and Kansas State in the last two weeks derailed the momentum again.
But on Tuesday, Chandler-Semedo said his mentality is the same and he stands by his words. As his career winds to an end, there is no other choice but to try and finish strong.
“That’s probably more important than anything,” Chandler-Semedo said. “A couple of weeks ago, I said what I said before TCU and things went great for two weeks and then things didn’t go as good for two weeks. I’m still in the same mindset. We have two very winnable games, two games we should win, so if we don’t get that done, I don’t know what else to do. But I’m not even thinking in that mindset. These are two must-win games that we should win.”