MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia coach Neal Brown took to the podium on Tuesday morning following his team’s fourth of 15 spring practices, and while it’s obviously still very early in the proceedings, he did express a sense of normalcy setting in for his team.
That included some ups and downs that are somewhat expected as players settle in.
The first three practices, all held last week, came with extenuating circumstances -- Tuesday marked the first practice, Thursday was professor day in which faculty and staff were welcome to attend along with media, and Saturday was family day, allowing relatives of players to come watch.
But on Tuesday, outside of a few pro scouts who were there for the team’s media day later in the afternoon, players and coaches were able to get down to business away from outside watching eyes, and Brown gave mixed reviews of the Mountaineers’ performance.
“Today was the first kind of real spring practice so to speak,” Brown said. “This was the first one that other than some recruits and some NFL personnel, that’s all that was there. I thought it was good work, I thought we lacked a sense of urgency overall but still good work. I like the demeanor of this team, I like the youthfulness of this team -- I think we have a good mix between some established guys that are veterans and some youth.”
Indeed, key positional battles will continue to rage on throughout the spring and likely into summer and fall, most notably at quarterback and in the defensive backfield, where several newcomers are in competition for starting jobs.
Yet elsewhere, along the offensive and defensive lines especially, things remain largely intact from last season with the focus being further improvement and continued seasoning.
It's an interesting combination of skill and experience, and it’s one that Brown said is ideal as a head coach.
“The thing that you like is, when you have an older team, those are sometimes the hardest group to coach,” Brown explained. “Nothing is new for them. They’ve already done everything, they’ve already been through four spring practices, they’ve already been through a fall camp, they’ve already done the winter deal, they’ve already done the summer deal.
"When you have youth, they’re eager for everything. They’re eager to prove themselves. They’re hungry, because they haven’t had the opportunity to go out in front of packed stadiums and really show what they can do.
“What you’d like to have is that mix. You’d like to have a group of veteran leaders that are mature in their growth that understand you go through the process, why you go through those processes that are able to talk to those guys level-headed and then you’ve got the youth that have great energy. Compared to last year, last year offensively we were pretty young throughout, and defensively we were an older group without a whole lot of youth in play.”
It was a mix of the veterans and newcomers that Brown identified as standouts on Tuesday. They including offensive tackle Wyatt Milum and center Zach Frazier, both in-state products who will enter their second and third seasons, respectively, with freshman All-American honors on each of their resumes. Senior receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and true freshman wideout Jarel Williams both earned praise from Brown, as did sophomore Kaden Prather, and it was the same story in the secondary where returning starter Charles Woods was mentioned along with second-year players Aubrey Brooks and Davis Mallinger and true freshman Mumu Bin-Wahad.
Those were just a few of several players that Brown spoke about positively on Tuesday, but from the top the Mountaineer coach again outlined the goals of spring practices, which were again a stressing point in practice number four.
“Overreaching goals that we’re talking about for these 15 practices here -- first one, establishing standards for how we want to practice,” Brown said. “Second one was growth, we’ve got to show some real growth in our fundamentals, our scheme and our situational awareness. And the third thing is through competition is figuring out who we can win with that’s on the roster right now. We have 15 spring practices to show that you’re ready and anybody we add to the roster is going to have another 14 practices, which is essentially the first two weeks of camp to show they’re ready for the fall.”
n Redshirt sophomore receiver Reese Smith was hurt last week and Brown said he would be out about a week, adding that the injury wasn’t believed to be anything serious.