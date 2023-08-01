Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Zach Frazier kicks off watch list week with Outland Trophy Listing

West Virginia's Austin Brinkman long-snaps.

 Blue Gold

MORGANTOWN -- Several Mountaineers have been added to watch lists for awards given to the most outstanding player in their respective positions.

West Virginia punter Oliver Straw was included on the 2023 Preseason Ray Guy Award Watch List released Wednesday, center Zach Frazier was added to the Outland Trophy Watch List on Tuesday and long snapper Austin Brinkman was a member of the Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List announced Monday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

