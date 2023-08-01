MORGANTOWN -- Several Mountaineers have been added to watch lists for awards given to the most outstanding player in their respective positions.
West Virginia punter Oliver Straw was included on the 2023 Preseason Ray Guy Award Watch List released Wednesday, center Zach Frazier was added to the Outland Trophy Watch List on Tuesday and long snapper Austin Brinkman was a member of the Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List announced Monday.
Straw, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound sophomore from Melbourne, Australia, saw action in 11 games last season, finishing with 48 punts for 2,029 yards -- an average of 42.3 yards per kick. He had 17 punts land inside the opponent's 20-yard line and seven that traveled 50 yards or more in his first season with WVU.
Straw is one of 50 players included in the watch list for the award, which honors the nation's top collegiate punter in the FBS. The number of eligible candidates will grow when the award opens nominations Thursday, and a complete list of candidates will be released Nov. 6. The Ray Guy Award committee will narrow the list t 10 semifinalists, who will be announced Nov. 10, and three finalists will be announced Nov. 22. The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN in December.
Frazier, a 6-foot-3, 311-pound junior from Fairmont, has received plenty of offseason hype. He’s received All-Big 12 first-team honors from media covering the league, as well as Athlon Sports, Phil Steele and Lindy’s. Walter Camp and Phil Steele publications have listed Frazier as a second-team All-American, and Athlon Sports had the center as a first-team All-American.
Frazier has 35 career games under his belt, including 34 of the 132 starts the Mountaineers return along the offensive line this season. He’s started 25 straight games. Last season, he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors after allowing just one sack and playing 11 games in which he didn’t miss an assignment.
The Football Writers Association of American announced 91 returning interior lineman representing all 10 Division I FBS conferences as members of the watch list. The recipient of the 2023 Outland Trophy will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards live on ESPN in December. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner on Jan. 10.
Brinkman, a 6-foot-4, 235 junior from Bel Air, Maryland, played in all 12 games as WVU’s starting long snapper for punts, field goals and extra points last season, after holding the same role for all 13 of the Mountaineers’ games in 2021.
The Patrick Mannelly Award is presented to the nation’s best long snapper, and the watch list featured 25 players, including four others from the Big 12. Ten semifinalists will be announced Nov. 13, and that group will be cut to three finalists Nov. 27. The award will be presented Dec. 9.