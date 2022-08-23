During his press conference on Monday, WVU football head coach Neal Brown didn’t offer much in terms of starters or how the team’s depth chart would fill out ahead of the season opener at Pitt on Sept. 1.
Yet he did praise several players who made moves to position themselves for more playing time against the Panthers and beyond.
The scheduling of practices has been a bit different with the Mountaineers opening on a Thursday night as opposed to a Saturday. Last week and this week, WVU was slated to hold scrimmages on Thursday in preparation for its date with the Panthers.
So, on Monday, Brown gave updates from the previous Thursday and identified some of the biggest movers throughout camp.
“Offensively we started fast and that was something that was important,” Brown said. “Justin Johnson and Tony Mathis and CJ Donaldson all ran the ball effectively.
“The offensive line, we continue to really move some guys around and make sure we have enough snaps during fall camp to make sure if we need to move some guys and play some guys at different positions, we can do that. Then, we made some plays downfield at wideout.
"From a receiving standpoint, Reese Smith, he’s had a really solid fall camp. He’s a guy that’s maybe made a move. I think it’s fair to say he’s really made a move, and then Cortez Braham, junior college transfer, he’s been impressive.
“Defensively I wanted to get a look at a lot of guys who maybe haven’t played as many snaps. One guy that I thought did well was [linebacker] Exree Loe, coming off the injury. He really showed some flashes in the scrimmage. I thought Sean Martin continued to have a nice camp along the defensive line. [Georgia Tech transfer] Mike Lockhart probably had his best day on Thursday, he’s going to be a help for us.
"And then I thought all three transfers had a nice scrimmage in the secondary. Jasir Cox, Rashad Ajayi and Wesley McCormick, all three of those guys will play and play a lot in the game. [Safety] Marcis Floyd … [linebacker] Lance Dixon had a really good camp and he’s maybe up for the most improved guy overall.”
A few of those players -- Donaldson and Smith in particular -- have been mentioned throughout camp by Brown. While Smith has two years of playing experience behind him, Donaldson, a true freshman, may be the biggest surprise.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds and as a tight end on the team’s roster, Donaldson has the versatility and body type to play multiple positions on offense, which should serve him well in the long term.
However, with Mathis expected to be the starting running back and Johnson likely second in line, Donaldson has carved out his own place in the backfield.
While Brown wouldn’t go as far as to project how many carries the youngster may get, he indicated that Donaldson was still on track to play right away and that his role would likely only grow as the season went on.
“He’s probably gotten more live action full-tackle than any of the other running backs and he’s probably got more carries versus our first-team defense than the other three running backs,” Brown said. “Do I know how it’s going to go on Thursday? No, but he’s proven himself in practice. The thing we want to do with him is grow his role as we go through. Going into it, will he be in a featured role? I’m not sure. He’s going to play. I feel really confident telling you that he’s going to play.”
While on the subject of the backfield, Brown was also asked about Johnson.
Over the past couple of seasons, carries were gobbled up for the most part by the graduated Leddie Brown, with Mathis finally making a dent in those toward the end of last season. Mathis rushed for 123 yards on 22 carries in the regular-season finale against Kansas and handled a team-high 13 carries in an 18-6 loss in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl to Minnesota. Leddie Brown sat out the game in preparation for the NFL Draft.
Johnson’s playing time in his rookie year was sporadic, running 24 times for 90 yards. But he seems to be in line for more this year and certainly should be if Brown is to make good on his expressed desire for a deeper and more diversified run game.
“He’s put on some good weight and added strength,” Brown said of Johnson. “He’s gotten faster. He had a long 60-plus-yard run in the scrimmage.
"We liked him in high school, sometimes it just takes guys a little bit longer. I thought he did some good things -- obviously we didn’t play very well offensively in the bowl game, but his carries, I thought he did some nice things. I thought bowl prep was good for him as well but he’s a guy, he’s going to get some carries. He’s going to be ready to play and I think he’s going to surprise some people.”