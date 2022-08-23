Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ootball Justin Johnson Front(

Running back Justin Johnson was one of several WVU players singled out as one of the preseason's biggest movers by head coach Neal Brown

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

During his press conference on Monday, WVU football head coach Neal Brown didn’t offer much in terms of starters or how the team’s depth chart would fill out ahead of the season opener at Pitt on Sept. 1.

Yet he did praise several players who made moves to position themselves for more playing time against the Panthers and beyond.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.