On the surface, there wouldn’t seem to be much of note to take away from West Virginia’s 42-6 loss at Iowa State last week, especially as a Mountaineer fan.
But there were a few personnel moves during the course of the game that were certainly worth asking about, and during Tuesday’s Zoom meeting with WVU coaches and players, coach Neal Brown was asked about several.
Heading into the regular-season finale against Oklahoma, scheduled for noon at Milan Puskar Stadium and to be aired on ABC, will any or all of those moves become permanent, occasional or happen again at all?
n First and perhaps most obviously was freshman third-string quarterback Garrett Greene, who entered the game for a play in the third quarter and ran a quarterback draw, gaining 7 yards.
That was it, but it was the first time Greene has entered the game since the season opener against Eastern Kentucky. A dual-threat, three-star quarterback from Tallahassee, Florida, Greene’s mobility and moxie is an intriguing mix, and as Brown’s recruit, Greene is believed to be the quarterback of the future.
But largely away from the limelight this season, how has Greene’s development gone?
“Without a doubt, offensively, he’s the leader within that newcomer … what we call developmental group,” Brown said. “He’s established himself. He’s been a little up and down in our Monday Night Football games, he’s played better here in the last couple of weeks so that gave us some faith.
“We’re excited about him. We may see him on Saturday, we may not, but he’s a guy that has a bright future here.”
n Redshirt junior defensive lineman Taijh Alston also appeared in the Mountaineers’ loss to the Cyclones, and it had been even longer for him than it had been for Greene since seeing the game field.
Much longer.
Alston suffered a patella injury in WVU’s second game of the 2019 season against Missouri and missed the rest of the season. Then, while finishing up his rehab this summer, he tore an Achilles tendon, putting him back on the shelf.
He made a tackle while on the field, but in playing a few series, his presence went beyond production.
“Taijh has done unbelievable as far as how he’s attacked his rehab,” Brown said. “He played 12 or 15 snaps and he was rusty, but he did OK as far as holding the point. He’s got some technique things he needs to fix and he was anxious and all those types of things, but really just proud of how he handled the rehab and kept a positive outlook and worked extremely hard to give himself an opportunity to play in these last games.”
n The defensive front also welcomed back redshirt junior bandit VanDarius Cowan, who last appeared in the Mountaineers’ 27-13 loss at Oklahoma State in the second game of the season.
Cowan, a transfer from Alabama, had 3.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks over the first two games before going down against the Cowboys with a leg injury. Like Alston, it was the second straight season that Cowan has suffered a significant injury after being lost for the year with a knee injury against Iowa State a year ago.
“We get here last spring, showed some promise and gets through the summer and into the season and has a knee injury,” WVU co-defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “And with COVID and going into this year, it’s a little different, but he’s healthy and ready, and then Oklahoma State, it happens again. I feel for the guy. But he’s done a great job getting back and did some good things on Saturday.”
n While Cowan and Alston figure to mix into the rotation in some capacity against Oklahoma and in a potential bowl game, an apparent all-out positional battle has resumed at kicker.
In the first half against Iowa State, Casey Legg missed his lone field goal attempt before punter Tyler Sumpter entered and went 2 for 2 in the fourth quarter, accounting for all of WVU’s points. Legg has gone 5 for 7 since Evan Staley went down with a season-ending injury, but is just 1 for 3 in WVU’s last two games.
Sumpter meanwhile hit on 32 of 42 field goals in his sophomore and junior seasons at Troy before coming to WVU this year.
“Placekicker, we’re just going to have a competition,” Brown said. “Casey Legg, I have a lot of trust in, love the kid, think he’s about all the right things, he just hasn’t kicked the ball as well. He didn’t kick it great against TCU, struggled in practice a little bit and he just didn’t hit that ball [against Iowa State] very well. Tyler has some field goal history at Troy and we just felt like it was a good opportunity to give him a chance, so we’ll have a competition there.”