MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has started to see depth-chart separation now that its through the second scrimmage of preseason football camp, just as the coaching staff expected.
But there are still some spots up for grabs.
The Mountaineers held their second scrimmage Saturday under the lights at Milan Puskar Stadium with nearly everyone seeing action, and fifth-year coach Neal Brown provided an update in a news conference Monday.
“We’ve got a really good idea of who we’re going to play and who will start the game at pretty much every position,” Brown said. “There’s a couple battles that are still going.”
WVU had Big 12 officials at the scrimmage, where the first-team players saw 46 snaps, the second-team players saw just under that number and the third-stringers got 20 plays. The Mountaineers worked every special teams phase live.
While many starting spots have been locked in, including at quarterback -- although Brown said Monday the team will not likely name QB1 ahead of the season opener at Penn State -- a few positions are still to be determined, like at will linebacker, on the offensive line and in the receivers room.
Will linebacker has been one of the biggest question marks on the team throughout the offseason, and the biggest on the defensive side. With Exree Loe now gone, Jairo Faverus and Trey Lathan were listed as the top two contenders at the position on WVU’s preseason depth chart.
Brown said that defensively, as a whole, the Mountaineers started slow Saturday but “picked it up.” He was complimentary of the two-minute situational work the team did, and said the defense forced three turnovers, which has been an area of emphasis.
Spears Lance Dixon and Hershey McLaurin were the first defensive players mentioned by Brown on Monday. Dixon had a sack and two tackles for loss Saturday, and McClaurin “had his best day of fall camp” with seven tackles and an interception that would’ve been returned for a touchdown.
Cornerbacks Beanie Bishop and Malachi Ruffin “had really nice days,” and Lathan and Tirek Austin-Cave “were around the ball a bunch.” Defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV had a sack, and true freshman Corey McIntyre Jr. “made some plays.”
Safety Aubrey Burks, defensive lineman Sean Martin and linebacker Lee Kpogba -- who all saw significant action last year and are expected to be in starting roles -- were limited by the coaching staff.
While the offensive line will likely feature starters of Wyatt Milum at left tackle, Tomas Rimac at left guard, Zach Frazier at center and Doug Nester at right tackle, the right guard spot has been a battle between Ja’Quay Hubbard and Brandon Yates. Brown also said redshirt junior Nick Malone has been working into the rotations along the line as well.
The two-deep competition at receiver will also continue throughout the week to determine who will or won’t be in the rotation.
Returner Cortez Braham and North Carolina State transfer Devin Carter are expected to be two of the top pass catchers for WVU this fall, but were held out of Saturday’s scrimmage after a tough week for precautionary reasons, although they could have played if it was an actual game.
The wide receivers room also features returners Jeremiah Aaron, Preston Fox and Hudson Clement, as well as newcomers Ja’Shaun Poke, EJ Horton and Noah Massey from the transfer portal and Rodney Gallagher and Traylon Ray out of the high school ranks.
Brown said the offense got off to a fast start Saturday, and had several explosive plays and reduced penalties -- both of which were focuses of the offseason -- but he was not pleased with the turnovers.
Ray “has really had a nice week,” according to Brown, who said Fox missed a few days earlier in the week but came back Saturday and was “really productive.” Also impressing was LSU transfer tight end Kole Taylor with catches over the middle in the two-minute drill.
Running back CJ Donaldson, who missed the end of last season due to injury, got live carries and Brown thinks “he’s in a good spot,” while true freshman running back Jaheim White has continued to have an impressive first camp and junior back Justin Johnson continued his consistent play.
Brown is also happy with where the team is at on special teams after getting live reps in the stadium Saturday. Danny King and Michael Hayes continue to compete for kickoff and field goal duties -- Brown said Hayes is “probably a little ahead” on the latter -- and the coach was and was complimentary of the camp backup punter Leighton Bechdel has put together.
The Mountaineers will have a mock game week this week, with everything from practices and news conferences Monday to a mock game Saturday.
“Then full throttle on Sunday for Penn State,” Brown said.
WVU is scheduled to open the season against the Nittany Lions at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.