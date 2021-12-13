The days before the start of the early National Letter of Intent signing period are often hot and heavy in terms of recruiting news, and they remained that way for West Virginia’s football program as defensive lineman Zeiqui Lawton tweeted Monday afternoon that he was “coming home.”
An All-State product from South Charleston High School, Lawton signed with Cincinnati last year over offers from WVU, Illinois, Nebraska, Boise State and Coastal Carolina.
The 6-foot-3, 266-pound defensive lineman enrolled at UC in the summer and had spent most of the season with the Bearcats, though he had not seen any game action and was on track to redshirt. In early November, Lawton put his name in the transfer portal, and almost immediately there was a reconnection with the Mountaineers.
Monday Lawton confirmed his intent to enroll at WVU. He and other members of West Virginia’s class of 2022 -- there are currently 19 of them -- can sign their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
Lawton, South Charleston's all-time sacks leader, was the recipient of the 2020 Sam Huff Award, given to the state's top defensive player by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
As a senior at SC, 42 of his 48 total tackles were solo efforts, with 19 tackles for lost yardage, 10 quarterback sacks and 19 other quarterback hurries. He played in — and started in — 34 career games and collected 35 sacks.
nnn
The Mountaineer football team is still finishing up its 2022 recruiting puzzle, but it also has now obtained its first piece for its 2023 class.
Jahiem White, a 5-foot-9, 191-pound running back from William Penn High School in York, Pennsylvania, has given a verbal commitment to WVU, though he has over a year to go before he can formalize the commitment by signing a binding National Letter of Intent.
White made multiple trips to WVU’s campus over the past summer and fall, and verbally committed to the Mountaineers and head coach Neal Brown on Sunday before making his choice public on Monday.
As a sophomore at William Penn in 2020, he averaged 11.1 yards per carry while gaining 1,332 yards and scoring 21 touchdowns in seven games. He then backed that up this past year with 2,128 yards and 31 touchdowns. He helped the Bearcats to a 7-3 record this past season.
White earned first-team Class 6A (large school) All-State honors as a sophomore. The state of Pennsylvania has not announced its All-State teams for 2021 yet.
Though West Virginia was the first Power Five school to extend White an offer, Penn State and Virginia Tech had also reportedly shown interest. Bowling Green and Old Dominion were among the Group of Five programs with scholarship offers on the table.