MORGANTOWN — There’s more than a quarterback competition brewing this spring around West Virginia’s football facilities.
The Mountaineers also have to figure out who will be handling kicking duties in the upcoming season.
WVU returns Danny King and signed Georgia State transfer Michael Hayes in the offseason, but coach Neal Brown said most of the work on special teams in the coming weeks will be centered around the basics.
“Most of the time in the spring what we’ll do is just work our fundamentals,” Brown said Monday, the day before the Mountaineers held their first practice. “Not a whole lot of 11-on-11 special teams work. We’ll work more fundamentals.
“We’ll have a field goal competition and a kickoff competition. Danny King is obviously returning and then Michael has joined us and had a really good career at Georgia State, so excited to see him live for the first time tomorrow.”
Casey Legg, a Charleston native out of Cross Lanes Christian, announced his retirement from football during the offseason. He was 40 of 49 on field goals in his career and made 88 extra points. He was 14 of 15 on field goals last fall for the 5-7 Mountaineers as a redshirt junior and added 37 extra points.
Parker Grothaus handled 64 of the team’s 68 kickoffs in 2022 as a redshirt senior, averaging 60.1 yards with 23 touchbacks. He also was WVU’s primary kickoff specialist in 2021 and 2020.
Oliver Straw returns as the team’s punter after averaging 42.5 yards on 49 punts, with 18 downed inside the 20-yard line and eight traveling 50-plus yards, last fall.
King, a Cumberland, Maryland, native entering his redshirt sophomore season, saw limited action in his first three years at WVU. All four of his kickoffs came in a blowout win over Towson last fall. He kicked and punted, as well as played quarterback and safety, for Fort Hill High School, where he was a three-time Maryland first-team all-state kicker.
“I like his progression,” Brown said in WVU’s December signing day news conference. “He’s got to stay healthy. He had a really good fall kind of behind the scenes and not in the games. But Danny King is here and he will compete.”
Hayes comes to WVU with FBS experience. The 5-foot-9, 189-pound redshirt junior handled all kicking duties — field goals, extra points, kickoffs and punting — for Georgia State last fall.
He was 11 of 14 on field goals and 41 of 42 on extra points and averaged 42 yards on 56 punts. He didn’t miss a field goal from within 30 yards, was 2 of 4 from the 30-39 yard range, 5 of 6 from 40-49 and made his only try from 50 yards and beyond. Hayes had 69 kickoffs for 4,433 yards with 47 touchbacks last season.
“With Casey Legg choosing to retire, we were looking for a guy that was proven,” Brown said in a January news conference. “We bring in a guy in Michael Hayes from Georgia State and he did all three there. We’re comfortable with what we have in Oliver Straw at punter, but he’s going to compete for kickoff and field goals. He’s going to add some distance to our field goals. He had a high touchback percentage at kickoff.”
WVU’s 92.9% rate on extra points last season was worst in the Big 12 — and only Iowa State attempted fewer, going 27 of 28 — but the Mountaineers ranked second in the conference in field goal percentage. The Mountaineers were in the bottom of the league in kickoff stats.
The Mountaineers held their third of 14 practices this spring Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. After those, they’ll play the Gold-Blue Spring Game, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 22.
WVU will open the 2023 regular season Sept. 2 at Penn State.