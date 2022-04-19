West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown took to the podium on Tuesday after his team’s 13th of 15 spring practices, and while the Mountaineers are getting late in the proceedings as far as the spring is concerned, he didn’t offer much in terms of overall analysis.
Instead, Brown said he would have a much clearer idea early next week after Saturday’s Gold-Blue Game, scheduled for 1 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium, officially concludes the spring workout schedule.
“Really, what we’ve harped to the guys is that we get 15 [practices] and we’re going to use all 15,” Brown said. “Today, we really wanted to put the quarterbacks in situations. We did two different two-minute situations on Thursday, did a two-minute today, a lot of red zone work today. I think those are important.
“What I’ve talked to the team about is situational awareness. That’s a focus for the week. Understanding the clock, down and distance, where we’re at on the field and being better within those situations. But as far as looking at it all 15 [practices] together, we’ll wait until the end to do that.”
That didn’t stop Brown from discussing some individual players when asked, and yes, that included all three quarterbacks -- redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene, redshirt freshman Will Crowder and true freshman Nicco Marchiol.
What was once thought of as a three-man race for the starting position changed in a big way last week as the addition of Georgia transfer JT Daniels was announced. While Daniels was not discussed on Tuesday, the common thought is that Daniels, by far the most experienced of the four signal-callers, will have the inside line on the starting job with the three-way battle that has been waged all spring now being for the backup spot.
That all remains to be seen, and Brown said that’s certainly not the way the three have competed or how they’ll take the field on Saturday.
“All three of them have had a great mindset,” Brown said. “They’re competitors and they want to finish the spring with sending the message to the fan base that they’re more than capable, without a doubt.”
As far as the performance of the trio over the course of the spring, Brown called it “up and down.” As for the three individually, Brown also gave a breakdown.
n On Greene: “I think Garrett is operating at a better level than he has, I think the game has slowed down for him. He’s throwing the deep ball extremely accurately right now, which is a positive. He’s got to eliminate the big, negative plays. For him, it’s not making bad plays worse. Every once in a while, ‘Hey, play the next one.’ Every play is not going to be a big one.”
n On Crowder: “For Goose, it’s about confidence. The change of scheme probably affected him because he just now got the previous scheme down and had to restart after a year. I thought he had his best day Thursday and I thought he was better today as well. Everything is just a little fast for him, it’s starting to slow down.”
n On Marchiol: “It’s a really hard transition, especially in the first spring because the game is so fast. You can see some real flashes. He had a great drive on Thursday, he made a phenomenal play, the best play he’s had. He had a naked [bootleg] out to the right and did a really good job getting his shoulders around, it was a good progression and it was a touchdown. He had another drive that went for a touchdown in the stadium on Thursday. But he’s also turned the ball over some, which is to be expected. Not all of those are his fault, but what really sticks out to me on him is he’s hungry and he hasn’t repeated the same mistake very often.”
How the three will get reps and just how exactly the spring game will be formatted this year is something Brown said he would circle back around on Thursday. He did offer that the game would be much more of just that -- a game -- than last year, when the event was more centered around competitive competitions and fun events.
“We’re going to do some ones-versus-ones work, we may not tackle the whole time, I think that’s where you’ve got to be careful,” Brown said. “It’s more of an exhibition, so you don’t want to get people hurt in an exhibition, but it’s also for these young people that haven’t performed in a stadium in front of a crowd, it’s a really important evaluation. So, I think it’s a fine line. I like the competition piece of it, as much as we can have it. We tried to have fun with it last year; this year it will be more of a true game. Divide them up onto separate teams, put them in separate locker rooms, run them out and let them play and see kind of where we’re at.”