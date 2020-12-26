West Virginia is on the board for 2022.
The Mountaineers kicked off their 2022 recruiting class on Saturday night and did so in style, securing a commitment from the top junior recruit in the state, per 247Sports, Spring Valley’s Corbin Page. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder picked WVU over finalists Virginia Tech, Oregon and Indiana.
Page, who was recruited as a “jumbo athlete” by the coaching staff, could end up playing any one of three positions at the next level: tight end, offensive tackle, or defensive end.
His recruitment began with tight ends coach Travis Trickett, but offensive line coach Matt Moore told him about the offer.
“It kind of depends on need and who they bring in with him in this class,” said Spring Valley head coach Brad Dingess. “They wanted to work him out and all that stuff, and they asked me if he cares where he plays at, and he doesn’t. [Page] came up and told us that if we needed him to, he would go to the line [this past season]. We had some injuries and contact-tracing issues where we were going to be short [on linemen], so he practiced some at left tackle. He just wants to help the team.”
West Virginia has made quite the turnaround at Spring Valley in recent months. Not only did they secure the commitment of Page, the top recruit in West Virginia for 2022, but the top prospect in the state for 2021, Wyatt Milum, signed with the program a week ago. Sandwiched in between those two additions was the news that former Spring Valley standout Doug Nester was transferring back home from Virginia Tech and would enroll at WVU next month.
Page holds a three-star, 0.8839-rating in the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 17 tight end and the top player in West Virginia.