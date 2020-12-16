Wyatt Milum was up bright and early Wednesday, eager to sign his national letter of intent to play football at West Virginia University.
The All-American offensive tackle from Spring Valley High School made it official at 7 a.m. Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA early signing period.
Milum, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle, was rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, as well as the No. 1 player in West Virginia, the No. 16 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 101 player overall.
“I can’t wait to play for West Virginia University and make my community and state proud,” Milum said.
WVU coach Neal Brown said in a video release that Milum was his program’s No. 1 priority.
“A huge priority from day one for us is keeping the best players in West Virginia here,” Brown said. “At the time [Milum] committed, right before the pandemic hit, highest-rated recruit in West Virginia history.”
Milum’s other offers included Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
Here’s a capsule look at the rest of the Mountaineers’ 2021 class:
Kaden Prather, WR, Montgomery Village, Maryland: Prather was ranked the No. 13 player in the state of Maryland. At 6-4, 200, Prather will join arguably the deepest positional group on the WVU roster and bring with him game-breaking ability. Prather, a four-star prospect, had 42 receptions for 895 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. Northwest High School had its 2020 season canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other offers: Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, Wisconsin.
Jaylen Anderson, RB, Perry, Ohio: A two-time All-Ohio first-teamer, the 6-0, 205-pounder is listed as the sixth best all-purpose back in the country. Anderson rushed for 875 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught nine passes for 124 yards and two more scores in a shortened senior season. Other offers: Boston College, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt.
Andrew Wilson-Lamp, DB, Massillon, Ohio: The 6-3, 180-pounder out of Massillon Washington High School played both wideout and defensive back in high school, catching 11 balls for 319 yards and recording 19.5 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and eight pass breakups defensively as a senior. He was ranked the 16th-best player in Ohio. Other offers: Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Duke, Iowa State, Pitt, Wisconsin.
Victor Wikstrom, TE, Uppsala, Sweden: The No. 1 prospect in Sweden, the 6-5, 251-pounder has recorded multiple 4.4-second, 40-yard dashes, offering a combination of high-level athleticism with size. Wikstrom was ranked as the 36th overall tight end and was a three-time MVP of the Dukes Tournament, the biggest football tournament in Scandinavia. Other offers: Charlotte, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Tech.
Ja’Corey Hammett, Bandit, Miami: Hammett missed his senior season after being injured in Northwestern High School’s first game, but recorded 63 tackles and 11 sacks as a junior. Hammett (6-2, 205) was part of three straight 5A state titles in Florida and is listed as the 41st overall player at his position. Other offers: Miami, Arkansas, Florida State, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Pitt, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee.
Aubrey Burks, DB, Auburndale, Fla.: Burks recorded 28 tackles, two sacks, five forced fumbles and a recovery in five games of an injury-shortened senior season. He had a monster junior year, piling up 63 tackles, six sacks, six pass breakups, two picks, four forced fumbles and two recoveries. The 5-11, 200-pounder is ranked as the 53rd overall safety. Other offers: Cincinnati, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Pitt, Purdue.
Tomas Rimac, OL, Brunswick, Ohio: Ranked as the 41st offensive tackle nationally, Rimac has the versatility to play at guard as well. Rimac (6-6, 275) played tackle for a Brunswick High School offense that averaged over 28 points per game in each of the last two seasons. Other offers: Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Pitt, Purdue, Wisconsin.
Davis Mallinger, ATH, West Melbourne, Fla.: Mallinger was named a 4A first-team All-State player in Florida after hauling in 49 passes for 818 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior. Mallinger (6-1, 176) is listed as the 113th overall wideout and is the fastest player in WVU’s ’21 class with times of 10.74 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.57 in the 200. Other offers: UCF, Mississippi State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee.
Hammond Russell IV, DL, Dublin, Ohio: Russell was a Division I All-Ohio first-team selection after making 52 tackles with nine for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions as a senior. Russell (6-4, 255) is listed as the 51st overall strong-side defensive end. Other offers: Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pitt, Purdue.
Brayden Dudley, DL, Wylie, Texas: Played at Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Georgia. He played three games in an injury-shortened senior season, but recorded five sacks as a junior. Dudley (6-3, 260) is ranked the No. 65 strong-side defensive end. Other offers: Air Force, Michigan State, UCF.
Will “Goose” Crowder, QB, Gardendale, Ala.: A pro-style quarterback, Crowder hit on 158 of 255 passes for 2,132 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior. Crowder (6-3, 190) is listed as the 25th pro-style quarterback. Other offers: Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest.
Treylan Davis, TE, Jackson Ohio: Ranked as the 49th overall tight end, Davis (6-5, 230) recorded 30 receptions for 510 yards and 10 touchdowns in his prep career. Other offers: Arkansas, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Wisconsin.
Edward Vesterinen, DL, Helsinki, Finland: The 6-4, 270-pound lineman can play on the inside or at end. Vesterinen is the No. 1 recruit from Finland. Other offers: Coastal Carolina, Massachusetts.
Saint McLeod, DB, Philadephia: Imhotep Institute Charter High School did not play in 2020, but McLeod (5-11, 197) was a Class 4A first-team selection as a junior in 2019 with 73 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions. The two-way player rushed for 806 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior running back. Other offers: Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Tennessee.
Justin Johnson, RB, Edwardsville, Ill.: Johnson has nearly 3,000 career rushing yards and 37 touchdowns with a senior season still to go this spring. Ranked as the 26th best running back in the nation and 17th best player out of Illinois, Johnson (6-0, 200) was named the large-school player of the year in 2019 by the Alton River Bend Telegraph. Other offers: California, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, Washington State.