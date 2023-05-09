MORGANTOWN -- James Heard Jr. and Ben Cutter, who enrolled at West Virginia early to go through the spring with the team, are both expected to be factors this fall for WVU.
But this spring was a “learning experience” for the pair of defenders, according to Mountaineers coach Neal Brown.
“I think if you were to bring them in here Day 1 of spring and say, ‘Are you ready to play?’ they were going to be like, ‘Oh yeah. I’m ready. I’m the guy,’” Brown said after the Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 22 at Milan Puskar Stadium. “Then about five practices in, they’re like, ‘Whoa, this is a lot here.’ Both of them, and I won’t talk about it here, but they both had some welcome-to-college-football [moments].”
Heard is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound Camden, New Jersey, native who is listed on WVU’s roster as a bandit, and Brown called him at different points this spring “as good a pass rusher as we’ve brought in here from a high school perspective” and “as natural a pass rusher as we’ve recruited.”
He was an All-State first team defensive lineman after his senior season at Camden High in New Jersey and was the West Jersey Football League Constitution Division Player of the Year. He was considered a four-star prospect by Rivals and the No. 3 overall recruit in the state while receiving three-star status from other recruiting services. He played at St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia as a junior alongside fellow freshman Mountaineer Josiah Trotter, who was also expected to see action this fall before suffering an injury in the spring that’ll keep him out for most, if not all, of the fall.
Cutter is a 6-foot, 216-pound Denver, North Carolina, native who was a three-star player out of East Lincoln High, where he was a two-time Western Foothills Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game. He was a tackling machine at the prep level, finishing his senior year with 193 stops in 16 games and four years of high school with 579 total.
WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz said Cutter practiced at Will during the spring, but there was emphasis on cross-training the linebacker positions. Koonz said “Ben’s been a quick study” during a spring news conference and that he and Trotter are “both really physical and both have the tools that you want.”
Cutter recorded a pair of tackles and Heard had one in the spring game, which capped their first real practice action at the Division I level.
“James is playing on the line of scrimmage and he’s going against Wyatt Milum and Doug Nester, and there’s quite a bit of size difference there,” Brown said after the exhibition. “We’ve got a fullback in Luke Hamilton that got under Ben a couple times.
“Both those kids are really, really hungry. They’re intelligent football players and they really worked at it. Those guys are going to be factors for us. Ben’s going to play. I think he’ll be a guy that’s going to continue to grow. He’s put on like 15 pounds since he’s been here. He’ll be a factor for us on special teams and I think you’ll see him more on defense as the year goes. James is the most natural pass rusher we’ve recruited. We’ve got to find a way to use that skill set.”