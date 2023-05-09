Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- James Heard Jr. and Ben Cutter, who enrolled at West Virginia early to go through the spring with the team, are both expected to be factors this fall for WVU.

But this spring was a “learning experience” for the pair of defenders, according to Mountaineers coach Neal Brown.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics.

