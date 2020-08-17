With no spring evaluation, no summer camps, and no in-person recruiting at all, recruiting for the 2021 signing class has come to a virtual standstill. The West Virginia University football staff is still recruiting the players it knows, and the guys it already has offered, but it’s difficult for them to extend new offers without being able to evaluate new film or see them in person.
However, as West Virginia coach Neal Brown noted earlier in the pandemic, it’s given his staff an opportunity to jump ahead and evaluate the young talent in the 2023 class. So far, the Mountaineers have already offered 52 players, per 247Sports, including a couple new targets in the last week.
The first was Hyattsville (Maryland) DeMatha Catholic quarterback Cameron Edge. The 2023 signal-caller did not play much during his freshman year of high school but, when he did, he wowed.
The film spoke for itself, and numerous programs – including Ohio State and LSU – have come through with offers. Last week, WVU quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan got on the phone with Edge’s high school coach, and he put Edge on the phone with him.
“I was a little surprised because I never talked to him before,” said Edge. “I’m familiar with [WVU] and I love the offense and the atmosphere.”
Prior to Edge, the Mountaineers had already offered another quarterback in that class – Snellville (Georgia) Brookwood signal caller Dylan Lonergan. West Virginia was actually in on the 6-foot-1 phenom before anyone else, offering the future four-star recruit first. At the time, he said he would visit Morgantown, but the pandemic obviously put a halt to any of those plans. Meanwhile, Penn State, LSU, Auburn, and several more followed WVU’s lead and offered.
The staff has also pushed hard for a young running back out of Jacksonville, Florida, named Treyaun Webb. The 6-foot, 190-pounder is already committed to Georgia, but Webb admitted that his relationship with running backs coach Chad Scott – and his interest in WVU – has him looking into a visit to Morgantown.
Webb could end up as part of a package deal with a pair of linemen that WVU has also offered – Bradyn Joiner out of Alabama and Payton Kirkland out of Orlando.
“We met each other at a camp and, ever since then, we have been tight,” Joiner said about their trio. “At the end of the day, we will be playing at the same school together.”
The good news? WVU offered Joiner two weeks ago, and he’s already discussing a group trip to Morgantown.
“I plan to go on a visit up there with my boys, Payton Kirkland and Treyaun Webb,” he said. “I love their coaching staff. They are some of the coolest people you will meet.”
This push for young prospects will continue in the coming months, especially as the NCAA extended the ban on in-person recruiting for another month until the end of September. Meanwhile, WVU’s staff has been resourceful in building relationships from afar, and made some very strong impressions on some elite recruits in the 2023 class.