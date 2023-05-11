Independence running back Judah Price carries the ball against Herbert Hoover in the Class AA football state championship game last fall in Wheeling. Price has committed to West Virginia University as an invited walk-on.
Independence running back Judah Price carries the ball against Herbert Hoover in the Class AA football state championship game last fall in Wheeling. Price has committed to West Virginia University as an invited walk-on.
West Virginia’s Player of the Year is staying home.
Independence running back and cornerback Judah Price, the Gatorade West Virginia Football Player of the Year, MetroNews High School Football Player of the Year, Kennedy Award winner and Curt Warner Award winner, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers as a walk-on Thursday.
“100% #commited,” Price wrote in the commitment post.
The 5-foot-9, 188-pound Price led Independence to a 13-0 record and an AA state championship last fall. He rushed for 2,587 yards and 49 touchdowns, while averaging 9.87 yards per carry. He also caught nine passes for 195 yards and two scores.
He set state records with 42 two-point conversions and broke the state’s single-season scoring record with 396 points. In the state title game victory over Herbert Hoover, he rushed for a championship game record 376 yards and scored four touchdowns.
Price was named captain of the Class AA all-state first-team offense following the season, in addition to his other honors.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.