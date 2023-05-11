Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia’s Player of the Year is staying home.

Independence running back and cornerback Judah Price, the Gatorade West Virginia Football Player of the Year, MetroNews High School Football Player of the Year, Kennedy Award winner and Curt Warner Award winner, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers as a walk-on Thursday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags