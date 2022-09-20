When West Virginia has the ball in Thursday night’s matchup at Virginia Tech, it figures to be a strength-on-strength battle.
The Mountaineers (1-2 overall, 0-1 Big 12 Conference) possess the country’s 14th-best total offense (509.7 yards per game) and 11th-highest scoring offense (46 points per game). The Hokies, meanwhile, are ranked fifth in total defense (201 yards allowed per game) and 16th in scoring defense (12.3 points per contest).
Something’s got to give when the teams square off in at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. The game is set to air on ESPN.
Making each unit even tougher, the Mountaineer offense and the Virginia Tech defense have both been good in the air and on the ground. WVU is ranked 28th in rushing (217.3 yards per game) and 29th in passing (292.3) while Tech is third against the run (42.0 yards allowed per game) and 15th against the pass (159).
None of that is lost on WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who said matching Virginia Tech’s sheer effort will be a big key in the Mountaineers’ success.
“They play really hard,” Harrell observed. “They do a good job of understanding how you’re trying to attack them and putting a guy in position to make a tackle.
“I think we’ve played a few teams that play really hard but that’s got to be our calling card too.”
Running and passing aren’t the only areas the teams figure to clash. Statistically, third downs figure to be massive. So far, the Mountaineers have been great at extending drives, converting on third down 54.4% of the time (25 for 46), good enough for 13th in the country. And, the Hokies have been terrific at getting opponents off the field, ranking third in allowing conversions just 17.1% of the time.
But as WVU quarterback JT Daniels explained, it’s not third down that has been the key for Tech. It’s been first and second downs where the Hokies have set the tone.
“What they want to do is put you in third-and-long, they do a lot of good things on third-and-long,” Daniels said. “They do a lot of good things in normal down-and-distance, run downs, and second-and-long that is predicated around pushing you to third-and-8-plus. From what I’ve seen, they’ve been very good on third down and the best way for a defense to be good on third down is to put you in third-and-long. The best way for an offense to be good in third down is to stay out of third-and-long.
“I think the national average on third-and-8-plus, at least two years ago, was 18%. That’s one out of five on third-and-long. That’s tough living, no matter who you are or how good your team is. If you’re playing third-and-long, you’re not going to be very successful on third down.”
In particular, WVU head coach Neal Brown identified senior linebacker Dax Hollifield -- who leads Virginia Tech with 23 tackles (including a sack), two pass breakups, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries -- as being a key assignment for the Mountaineer offense.
“[Hollifield] is playing at a high level, he’s one of the most improved football players I’ve seen this year compared to last year,” Brown said. “You can tell he’s spent a lot of time studying. He’s got really good ball get-off. He’s playing off of running backs and tight ends and doing a really good job making a lot of plays for them.”
Add it all up and it’s a tall task for the Mountaineer offense. But the WVU offense should present the stiffest challenge that Tech’s defense has faced thus far this season.
That’s why it comes all the way back around to effort for Harrell, especially up front, where blocking a Hokies front that has accounted for nine sacks and 21 tackles for loss already will likely go a long way in determining Thursday’s outcome.
“They’ve done a heck of a job on defense all year against the run and the pass,” Harrell said. “If you look at the statistics, they’re one of the top defenses in the country in all sorts of things. A lot of it is how hard they play, so we’re going to have to match that.
"I think our offensive line has done a heck of a job so far to this point and they’re going to have to play really well this week for us to have a chance to move the football. Our entire unit and our offensive line in particular work really hard and they like a challenge and we expect them to answer the bell every week.”