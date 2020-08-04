The Big 12 Conference’s announcement Monday brought with it some clarity for member schools.
The league’s presidents and chancellors approved a model in which all 10 league football members will play nine conference games plus one non-conference tilt that will be held before the start of the conference season. The non-conference matchup must also be a home game for league teams.
Though additional details are expected in the coming days and weeks, the start of the season is expected to come sometime in mid- or late-September, giving Big 12 teams a bit of a sense of bearing.
Big 12 member West Virginia had already lost two scheduled non-conference games — one in Atlanta against the ACC’s Florida State on Sept. 5 and one at home against Big 10 member Maryland — due to the scheduling decisions made by those respective leagues.
WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons said that Monday’s announcement was a welcome one in terms of looking ahead and moving on.
“The decision by the Big 12 Conference Board of Directors is an important one because now we can move forward.” Lyons said via press release on Tuesday. “We lost the Florida State game in Atlanta so that put us in a transition period. We will have a 10-game schedule, and we will get it finalized with the Big 12 and announced to our fans in the coming days.”
Currently, WVU has one non-conference game remaining on its schedule, a home date against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12. While that game would seem to fit all of the parameters in terms of location and date, no announcement has come yet on the status of that contest.
As for how many fans will be allowed into Milan Puskar Stadium for that potential matchup, as well as the team’s slate of conference contests, remains to be seen, but the release stated that those decisions will be made and announced at a future date.
Also announced on Tuesday, those who purchased tickets to WVU’s game against Florida State in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game will have the option to either turn their payment into a tax-deductible donation to the Mountaineer Athletic Club or use the amount toward a future ticket purchase. For details, visit https://wvuga.me/CFATix.