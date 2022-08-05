Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

DanteStillsMediaDay

Defensive tackle Dante Stills is one of five Mountaineers who entered WVU as a freshman in 2018 and is still with the team.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN -- Of the 18 scholarship freshmen football players who entered WVU in 2018, only five remain with the Mountaineers -- defensive tackle Dante Stills, wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, wide receiver Sam James, offensive lineman James Gmiter and tight end Mike O’Laughlin.

Looking around West Virginia’s practice field that features so many new faces this year -- 33 first-year scholarship players and 12 walk-ons have been added to the team since the end of the 2021 season -- Stills admits he feels ancient at times.

